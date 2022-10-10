IZAK Rankine has been granted the move he wanted, traded to Adelaide from Gold Coast on Monday.

Rankine, pick No.3 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, told the Suns in August he wanted to continue his career in his home state, South Australia.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The move was sealed on Monday as the Crows landed Rankine, pick No.46 and a future fourth-round selection (tied to Fremantle) in exchange for pick No.5, a future third and future fourth.

Rankine, 22, has played 48 AFL games and enjoyed a career-best year in 2022, kicking 29 goals in 18 matches.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal for Gold Coast against Collingwood in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"We are thrilled to have Izak join our club and are excited about what he will bring to our team," Crows general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid said.

"Izak is a highly talented footballer with great foot speed, is dangerous around goal and has tremendous game sense.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"We are very pleased that he wants to be part of what we are building at the club.

"We can't wait to welcome Izak to the club as he begins pre-season training with his new teammates and gets to play in front of our passionate members and fans at Adelaide Oval."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Izak Rankine The 22-year-old Gold Coast forward has played 48 games

Suns general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron said the club was satisfied with what it got in return for Rankine.

"We had invested a lot of time and resources into Izak in his four years at the club, so when he requested a trade we had to ensure we were satisfied and compensated appropriately for our investment," he said.

"To receive a top-five draft selection was important to us, and Adelaide's future picks will help us execute our strategy and strengthen our draft collateral for next year."