Josh Schache celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs on September 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Schache has been traded to Melbourne from the Western Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old played just 18 games in the past three seasons for the Dogs and has moved to the Dees in exchange for a future fourth-round pick.

TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move

The deal to move Schache to the Dees came just minutes after fellow tall Sam Weideman left Melbourne to join Essendon.

The Demons will be Schache's third AFL club after he started his career at Brisbane.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"We're pleased to welcome an experienced and versatile player in Josh to the club," said Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb.

"We have seen him play a number of roles over the years, with both Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs, and we look forward to seeing what he can produce in the red and blue."

Western Bulldogs utility Josh Schache ahead of the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Schache, who was out of contract at the Bulldogs, played a total of 45 games in five seasons at Whitten Oval.

He was part of the Bulldogs' side for the 2021 Grand Final.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"Josh has been a much-loved member of the Bulldogs since joining us in 2018," said Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said.

"He has made a great contribution to the club, both on and off the field, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter at the Demons."