ESSENDON has added to its forward line stocks, bringing in Sam Weideman from Melbourne.

Taken with pick No.9 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft, Weideman, 25, played 59 AFL games, featuring 10 times for the Demons in 2022.

But he played a lot of the backend of the year in the VFL and has been traded to the Bombers along with picks 54 and 72, with pick 37 – acquired by Essendon in Aaron Francis' move to Sydney – heading to Melbourne.

"We are delighted to have Sam on board. He's a top-10 draft pick who has demonstrated his ability to play at the highest level," Essendon general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said.

"At only 25 years old, Sam's best football is still ahead of him and we look forward to seeing him playing at his consistent best.

Sam Weideman ahead of Melbourne's game against Essendon in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"With two players like Sam and Will (Setterfield) coming in, who are both top-10 picks and are heading into the peak of their careers, they will make an immediate impact and will be extremely beneficial to our list."

The move bolsters Essendon's depth up forward, with Peter Wright having been relied upon heavily this year, kicking 53 goals to win the Crichton Medal.

Jake Stringer (25 goals in 15 games) was the Bombers' next highest goalkicker, while Harry Jones (13 in 10) struggled with injuries in 2022.

Weideman is Essendon's second addition of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after Will Setterfield joined from Carlton on Monday.

Will Setterfield kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Weideman was delighted to make the move to the Bombers.

"I'm incredibly excited. It's such an awesome time to be joining Essendon and I'm really excited in the direction that Brad (Scott, coach) is taking the club," he said.

"After speaking with him earlier in the week, he has clear intentions and plans on where he sees the club going and I look forward to working with him and the other coaching staff.

"I can't wait for the opportunity to be a part of something special at Essendon."

Demons list manager Tim Lamb praised Weideman's efforts for the club.

"Sam has made a significant contribution to our club over a long period of time," Lamb told Melbourne Media.

"Sam has always been an outstanding teammate and club person.

"We respect Sam's decision to seek greater opportunities and we thank him for all he has done for the Melbourne Football Club."