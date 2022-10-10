Will Setterfield kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WILL Setterfield will join Essendon after Carlton traded the midfielder, and pick 68, for a future fourth-round selection.

The former Greater Western Sydney Academy member will join his third club after a deal was agreed upon on Monday.

Setterfield will join the Bombers to add to their inside midfield stocks after being in and out of Carlton's side this season.

The 24-year-old has played 57 games at AFL level, including 55 at the Blues after crossing to the club at the end of 2018.

Will Setterfield handballs during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He was originally a top-five pick in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft for the Giants, with Essendon showing interest in him before Carlton placed a bid on him.

It is third time lucky for the Bombers with Setterfield, having pursued him when he departed the Giants.

"We are thrilled to have Will join the club. We have rated Will highly ever since the 2016 draft, so to have him on board is fantastic," Essendon general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said.

"Our objective for this trade period was to get a big-bodied inside midfielder and at 192cm, Will is exactly that.

"Will has the potential to be an excellent footballer and we look forward to seeing his growth once at the club."

Will Setterfield celebrates a goal in Carlton's VFL elimination final win over Collingwood in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Setterfield was delighted to get a move to the Bombers.

"I'm absolutely pumped to be joining the Bombers and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"It's an exciting time for the football club with Brad Scott taking over as coach and I'm looking forward to getting to work with him as well as meeting my new teammates and building a strong connection with them.

"I feel that I play my best football as an inside midfielder and after speaking with Brad recently, I'm extremely excited and looking forward to the opportunity to pull on the red and black each week."