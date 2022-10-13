MELBOURNE has delisted speedy winger Oskar Baker, ending his career as a Demon after 15 games across five seasons.

Baker, 24, was drafted with pick No.48 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft and made his debut in his second season at Melbourne in 2019, impressing with his pace.

He played a career-high nine games in Melbourne's challenging 2019 season but just three in the COVID-interrupted 2020 campaign.

Baker played another three games in 2021 and none in 2022, but he was an integral part of the dominant Casey Demons side that marched to the VFL premiership with the loss of just one game.

Oskar Baker celebrates one of his two goals. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne has already farewelled veterans Mitch Brown and Majak Daw, and young utility Fraser Rosman while Luke Jackson, Sam Weideman, Toby Bedford and Jayden Hunt departed during the trade and free agency period.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked Baker for efforts over his five years at the club.



“These decisions and conversations are always difficult, and we would like to thank Oskar for his unwavering commitment to our program over the last five years,” Lamb said.



“We would like to wish Oskar well for the next phase of his career.”