MITCH Wallis has departed the Western Bulldogs after 12 seasons at the Whitten Oval.

The 29-year-old had been hoping to play on for one more season in 2023, but after meeting with list manager Sam Power last week decided the time was right to move on to the next chapter.

It is understood that Wallis will explore some other AFL opportunities before deciding on his next move.

Wallis underwent surgery in July and missed the closing months of his season due to a lingering problem with his foot, ultimately ending his time in the red, white and blue with 162 games next to his name.

Despite his body failing him in the second half of his career, Wallis was a member of the Western Bulldogs’ leadership group in recent years and highly regarded internally for his impact on the group.

Wallis arrived at the Whitten Oval at the end of 2010 as a father-son recruit and quickly became a regular senior player.

The St Kevin’s College product suffered a horrific broken leg late in the 2016 season, which cost him a spot in the drought-breaking premiership.

After playing all 18 games during the COVID-affected 2020 season, where he kicked 25 goals in a new role inside 50, Wallis fell out of favour under Luke Beveridge last year, before injury ruined his 2022 campaign.

With Josh Dunkley moving to Brisbane – plus Lachie Hunter and Josh Schache heading to Melbourne and Zaine Cordy moving to St Kilda – there was a belief that the Dogs would retain Wallis for 2023, but that hasn’t transpired.

It was only a fortnight ago that the Western Bulldogs had more father-son products on its list than any other club.

Now they are down to three with Tom Liberatore, Rhylee West and Sam Darcy the only three remaining following the departures of Wallis, Cordy and Hunter.