AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top medium defender prospects ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.
The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday, November 30.
The medium defenders group includes Tasmania’s Lachlan Cowan, who was the joint winner of the 2022 Morrish Medal, Norward defender and Adelaide father-son prospect Max Michalanney and Western Australian duo Sam Gilbey and Jed Hagan, who both featured in the 2022 AFL Academy.
Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft, with tall forwards/rucks, tall defenders and medium forwards published in recent weeks.
The players featured in the profiles attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.
NATIONAL COMBINE
Lachlan Cowan
State: Tasmania
State League Club: Tasmania Devils
Community Club: Devonport
Date of Birth: 01/12/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 81kg
A strong and powerful medium defender who intercepts extremely well, is a penetrating kick and provided plenty of rebound for both the Tasmania Devils and Allies during an outstanding year. Averaged 22 disposals (75% efficiency), four tackles and six rebound 50s for the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was rewarded with All-Australian. He capped off his superb year by being named the joint winner of the Morrish Medal, the best and fairest award for the NAB League Boys best and fairest, after averaging 27 disposals and five marks across 12 matches.
Sam Gilbey
State: Western Australia
State League Club: Claremont
Community Club: Wembley Downs
Date of Birth: 14/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 73kg
A highly talented medium defender who has had an illness and injury interrupted year. Suffered glandular fever early in the season and then a fractured tibia, but in between he showed off his speed and penetrating left-foot kicking in three matches for Western Australia in the National Championships, averaging 16 disposals and being amongst his state’s best against the Allies. Played four under-18s games for Claremont, with his 31 disposals against Swan Districts a standout performance. A product of Hale School, he did not test at the NAB AFL Draft Combine due to his leg injury.
Jed Hagan
State: Western Australia
State League Club: East Fremantle
Community Club: Brigades
Date of Birth: 15/10/04; Height: 175cm; Weight: 74kg
Versatile player who plays with passion and determination that belies his physical size. He played in all parts of the ground during the National Championships, averaging 17 disposals (75% efficiency) and four tackles to win All-Australian honours. Stepped up to play eight WAFL matches at senior level with East Fremantle, including three finals. One of the highlights was his debut performance, when he amassed 20 disposals and seven tackles. Suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury in the preliminary final defeat to Claremont, which took the gloss off his outstanding year and meant he was unable to complete physical testing at the Draft Combine.
Lloyd Johnston
State: Northern Territory
State League Club: Northern Territory Thunder
Community Club: Wanderers
Date of Birth: 21/09/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 76kg
An Indigenous talent who is both exciting in the air and has dazzling speed out of defence. Is prepared to run and carry and provide rebound for his team. Was a standout for the Northern Territory Thunder in three NAB League matches this year, averaging 18 disposals and four marks. Also played for the Allies during the National Championships, as well as two games for the Gold Coast Suns in the VFL. Recorded an impressive 2.95 seconds for the 20m sprint at the Draft Combine, which showcased his natural dash.
Max Michalanney
State: South Australia
State League Club: Norwood
Community Club: Glenunga
Date of Birth: 26/02/04; Height: 190cm; Weight: 78kg
Disciplined and team-oriented defender who uses his reach and speed to negate the effectiveness of his opponents. Also provides good run and smart ball use on the way out. Was South Australia’s best player in both its win over the Allies and narrow loss to Victoria Country at the National Championships and was rewarded for his consistency by winning All-Australian selection after averaging 13 disposals (72% efficiency) and five tackles per game. Progressed to play three senior games for Norwood in the SANFL and has signed with the Adelaide Crows as a father-son nomination. His father Jim is a four-time Norwood premiership player and played over 200 games for the Redlegs, who are one of four SANFL clubs aligned to the Crows under the father-son rule. His 3.03 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:30 for the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine confirmed his excellent athletic profile.
Jakob Ryan
State: South Australia
State League Club: Glenelg
Community Club: Brighton
Date of Birth 20/09/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 79kg
A super versatile player capable of playing wing, back or forward. Uses his athletic ability, aerial strength, and footy nous to rack up possessions. An effective user of the ball, he averaged 28 disposals across eight matches at under-18s level for Glenelg this year and played a dominant role in their premiership win, while also spending time playing school football at Sacred Heart College. A strong performer at half back for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 20 disposals per game and featuring in the best players in several matches. Was an impressive performer at the Draft Combine with his mix of speed and endurance eye-catching, recording a time of 3.01 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:15 for the 2km time trial.
Luke Teal
State: Victoria Metro
State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers
Community Club: Glen Iris
Date of Birth: 20/05/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 80kg
An athletic defender who runs and creates off half back and can also play on the wing. He is strong overhead and a good player in one-on-one battles. He missed the early part of the year with a bout of appendicitis, before a collarbone injury further interrupted his season. However, he returned to play for Victoria Metro in the deciding game of the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys against Victoria Country. Played four NAB League games with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 18 disposals, and also played some excellent football with Trinity Grammar. Tested extremely well in the agility test, with his time of 8.267 seconds ranked sixth at the national AFL Draft Combine.
Cooper Vickery
State: Victoria Country
State League Club: Gippsland Power
Community Club: Bairnsdale
Date of Birth: 16/12/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 72kg
A medium defender with dazzling speed, he’s prepared to take the game on with ball in hand and is a neat user with his preferred left foot. Hailing from Orbost, he has played some outstanding NAB League games for the Gippsland Power this year, earning selection in the NAB League Team of the Year after averaging 17 disposals at 74% efficiency across 13 matches. Was also a performer for Victoria Country throughout the National Championships, where he again averaged 17 disposals per game. Is a member of Hawthorn’s Next Generation Academy, meaning the Hawks can match any bid after selection 40 in this year’s Draft. His speed was confirmed with a time of 2.93 seconds for the 20m sprint recorded at the Draft Combine, which was ranked 8th at the National Combine.
STATE COMBINES
Jakob Anderson
State: Victoria Metro
State League Club: Sandringham Dragons
Community Club: Old Haileybury
Date of Birth: 12/09/04; Height 187cm; Weight 81kg
Medium defender whose intercept marking and efficient ball use are features of his game. Played all four matches for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, playing some of his best football in the title-decider against Victoria Country when he was named among his side’s best players. Played consistent football for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League, averaging 14 disposals in seven matches, although missed the grand final win while recovering from a hamstring injury.
Jack Cleaver
State: Western Australia
State League Club: East Fremantle
Community Club: Rossmoyne
Date of Birth: 22/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 88kg
Left-footed medium defender who had an outstanding year, playing seven matches at senior level with East Fremantle in the WAFL, including three finals, where he averaged 15 disposals a game. Was a consistent performer for Western Australia in the National Championships, averaging 19 disposals per match. Was very impressive with 25 disposals in the final match against South Australia to be named his team’s best player.
Finn Emile-Brennan
State: Victoria Country
State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays
Community Club: Mt Eliza
Date of Birth: 07/05/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 64kg
A lightly-framed defender who is very composed and uses the ball efficiently by hand and foot. He is a prolific ball winner with good speed. Averaged 22 disposals (at 76% efficiency) across 15 games for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League, as well as playing some consistent football for Victoria Country in the National Championships. Is part of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy, with his mother coming from Mauritius, meaning the Demons are able to match by any selection after pick 40 in this year’s Draft.
Toby McQuilkin
State: Western Australia
State League Club: South Fremantle
Community Club: Mundijong
Date of Birth: 10/11/00; Height: 185cm; Weight: 77kg
Medium defender who had a breakout year at senior level in the WAFL, making the Team of the Year and finishing runner-up in South Fremantle’s best and fairest award after averaging 23 disposals across 18 matches. Was a real eye-catcher at the State Draft Combine in Western Australia, with his time of 7.80 seconds for the agility test ranked second across all performers at State Combines. Also performed well in the 20m sprint (3.03 seconds) and 2km time trial (6:40).
Rhett Montgomerie
State: South Australia
State League Club: Central District
Community Club: Angaston
Date of Birth: 10/06/00; Height: 187cm; Weight: 87kg
22-year-old defender who had a breakout year at senior level for Central District in the SANFL, averaging 15 disposals and eight marks per game to put himself on the AFL Draft radar. Both his natural speed and agility were on display at the State Draft Combine in South Australia, with his time of 3.01 seconds for the 20m sprint the fastest time recorded at that Combine, while his effort of 8.2 seconds on the agility test ranked fourth and showcased his physical capability to match it at the elite level.
Harper Montgomery
State: South Australia
State League Club: North Adelaide
Community Club: Mitcham
Date of Birth: 12/05/04; Height 187cm; Weight 82kg
Medium defender who came on in leaps and bounds this year. Was consistently dominant at under-18s level for North Adelaide, averaging 18 disposals in 11 matches. Is eligible to be nominated as a father-son to Port Adelaide, where his father Brett played over 120 games. With permission he played a couple of senior matches for Port Adelaide in the SANFL, performing well and gaining a taste of the next level.
Oscar Murdoch
State: Victoria Country
State League Club: Geelong Falcons
Community Club: Newtown & Chilwell
Date of Birth: 24/09/04; Height 190cm; Weight 91kg
Left-footed medium defender who is both a strong intercept mark and a penetrating kick. He averaged 11 disposals and four marks per game across 11 matches for the Falcons. Also played three matches for Victoria Country at the National Championships, averaging 13 disposals. Did not test at the State Draft Combine due to injury.
Rye Penny
State: Victoria Metro
State League Club: Calder Cannons
Community Club: Gisborne
Date of Birth: 01/03/04; Height 185cm; Weight 79 kg
Super athletic medium defender whose natural leap and speed are features of his game. Played nine matches for the Calder Cannons in the NAB League, averaging 13 disposals and five marks per game. Earned a call-up for Victoria Metro for the deciding match in the National Championships and equipped himself well in the narrow win over Victoria Country. Showcased his elite athletic prowess at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, where he was ranked first for the running vertical jump (104cm), standing vertical jump (89cm) and 20m sprint (2.84 seconds), indicating potential weapons at AFL level.
Jonti Schuback
State: Victoria Country
State League Club: Gippsland Power
Community Club: Maffra
Date of Birth: 18/03/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 75kg
A medium defender with composure, elite decision-making and precise kicking to set up the play from midfield or defence. He had a consistent 2022 season, averaging 20 disposals (77% efficiency) across 13 matches for the Gippsland Power, with his speed being a feature of his play. While not father-son eligible, he is the son of Jacob Schuback, who was selected by Adelaide in the 2001 AFL Draft and played seven games for the Crows. Tested very well at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, with his 2.98 seconds for the 20m sprint, 8.3 seconds on the agility test and 6:39 seconds for the 2km time trial all strong performances.
Callum Verrell
State: Victoria Metro
State League Club: Eastern Ranges
Community Club: Lysterfield
Date of Birth: 22/04/04; Height 188cm; Weight 85kg
Medium defender who had an excellent NAB League season for the Eastern Ranges, averaging 19 disposals in 10 matches, with his intercept ability and run from the back impressive. Continued his good form into the National Championships, playing three matches for Victoria Metro and featuring in the best players against the Allies. Missed the back part of the season through injury.
Next week: Medium/tall midfielders