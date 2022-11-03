AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top medium defender prospects ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday, November 30.

The medium defenders group includes Tasmania’s Lachlan Cowan, who was the joint winner of the 2022 Morrish Medal, Norward defender and Adelaide father-son prospect Max Michalanney and Western Australian duo Sam Gilbey and Jed Hagan, who both featured in the 2022 AFL Academy.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft, with tall forwards/rucks, tall defenders and medium forwards published in recent weeks.

The players featured in the profiles attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Lachlan Cowan

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Devonport

Date of Birth: 01/12/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 81kg

A strong and powerful medium defender who intercepts extremely well, is a penetrating kick and provided plenty of rebound for both the Tasmania Devils and Allies during an outstanding year. Averaged 22 disposals (75% efficiency), four tackles and six rebound 50s for the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was rewarded with All-Australian. He capped off his superb year by being named the joint winner of the Morrish Medal, the best and fairest award for the NAB League Boys best and fairest, after averaging 27 disposals and five marks across 12 matches.

Sam Gilbey

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Wembley Downs

Date of Birth: 14/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 73kg

A highly talented medium defender who has had an illness and injury interrupted year. Suffered glandular fever early in the season and then a fractured tibia, but in between he showed off his speed and penetrating left-foot kicking in three matches for Western Australia in the National Championships, averaging 16 disposals and being amongst his state’s best against the Allies. Played four under-18s games for Claremont, with his 31 disposals against Swan Districts a standout performance. A product of Hale School, he did not test at the NAB AFL Draft Combine due to his leg injury.

Jed Hagan

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Brigades

Date of Birth: 15/10/04; Height: 175cm; Weight: 74kg

Versatile player who plays with passion and determination that belies his physical size. He played in all parts of the ground during the National Championships, averaging 17 disposals (75% efficiency) and four tackles to win All-Australian honours. Stepped up to play eight WAFL matches at senior level with East Fremantle, including three finals. One of the highlights was his debut performance, when he amassed 20 disposals and seven tackles. Suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury in the preliminary final defeat to Claremont, which took the gloss off his outstanding year and meant he was unable to complete physical testing at the Draft Combine.

Lloyd Johnston

State: Northern Territory

State League Club: Northern Territory Thunder

Community Club: Wanderers

Date of Birth: 21/09/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 76kg

An Indigenous talent who is both exciting in the air and has dazzling speed out of defence. Is prepared to run and carry and provide rebound for his team. Was a standout for the Northern Territory Thunder in three NAB League matches this year, averaging 18 disposals and four marks. Also played for the Allies during the National Championships, as well as two games for the Gold Coast Suns in the VFL. Recorded an impressive 2.95 seconds for the 20m sprint at the Draft Combine, which showcased his natural dash.

Max Michalanney

State: South Australia

State League Club: Norwood

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 26/02/04; Height: 190cm; Weight: 78kg

Disciplined and team-oriented defender who uses his reach and speed to negate the effectiveness of his opponents. Also provides good run and smart ball use on the way out. Was South Australia’s best player in both its win over the Allies and narrow loss to Victoria Country at the National Championships and was rewarded for his consistency by winning All-Australian selection after averaging 13 disposals (72% efficiency) and five tackles per game. Progressed to play three senior games for Norwood in the SANFL and has signed with the Adelaide Crows as a father-son nomination. His father Jim is a four-time Norwood premiership player and played over 200 games for the Redlegs, who are one of four SANFL clubs aligned to the Crows under the father-son rule. His 3.03 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:30 for the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine confirmed his excellent athletic profile.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Max Michalanney of SA during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and the Allies at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos)

Jakob Ryan

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Brighton

Date of Birth 20/09/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 79kg

A super versatile player capable of playing wing, back or forward. Uses his athletic ability, aerial strength, and footy nous to rack up possessions. An effective user of the ball, he averaged 28 disposals across eight matches at under-18s level for Glenelg this year and played a dominant role in their premiership win, while also spending time playing school football at Sacred Heart College. A strong performer at half back for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 20 disposals per game and featuring in the best players in several matches. Was an impressive performer at the Draft Combine with his mix of speed and endurance eye-catching, recording a time of 3.01 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:15 for the 2km time trial.

Luke Teal

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Glen Iris

Date of Birth: 20/05/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 80kg

An athletic defender who runs and creates off half back and can also play on the wing. He is strong overhead and a good player in one-on-one battles. He missed the early part of the year with a bout of appendicitis, before a collarbone injury further interrupted his season. However, he returned to play for Victoria Metro in the deciding game of the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys against Victoria Country. Played four NAB League games with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 18 disposals, and also played some excellent football with Trinity Grammar. Tested extremely well in the agility test, with his time of 8.267 seconds ranked sixth at the national AFL Draft Combine.

Cooper Vickery

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Bairnsdale

Date of Birth: 16/12/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 72kg

A medium defender with dazzling speed, he’s prepared to take the game on with ball in hand and is a neat user with his preferred left foot. Hailing from Orbost, he has played some outstanding NAB League games for the Gippsland Power this year, earning selection in the NAB League Team of the Year after averaging 17 disposals at 74% efficiency across 13 matches. Was also a performer for Victoria Country throughout the National Championships, where he again averaged 17 disposals per game. Is a member of Hawthorn’s Next Generation Academy, meaning the Hawks can match any bid after selection 40 in this year’s Draft. His speed was confirmed with a time of 2.93 seconds for the 20m sprint recorded at the Draft Combine, which was ranked 8th at the National Combine.

STATE COMBINES

Jakob Anderson

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Old Haileybury

Date of Birth: 12/09/04; Height 187cm; Weight 81kg

Medium defender whose intercept marking and efficient ball use are features of his game. Played all four matches for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, playing some of his best football in the title-decider against Victoria Country when he was named among his side’s best players. Played consistent football for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League, averaging 14 disposals in seven matches, although missed the grand final win while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jack Cleaver

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Rossmoyne

Date of Birth: 22/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 88kg

Left-footed medium defender who had an outstanding year, playing seven matches at senior level with East Fremantle in the WAFL, including three finals, where he averaged 15 disposals a game. Was a consistent performer for Western Australia in the National Championships, averaging 19 disposals per match. Was very impressive with 25 disposals in the final match against South Australia to be named his team’s best player.

Finn Emile-Brennan

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Mt Eliza

Date of Birth: 07/05/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 64kg

A lightly-framed defender who is very composed and uses the ball efficiently by hand and foot. He is a prolific ball winner with good speed. Averaged 22 disposals (at 76% efficiency) across 15 games for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League, as well as playing some consistent football for Victoria Country in the National Championships. Is part of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy, with his mother coming from Mauritius, meaning the Demons are able to match by any selection after pick 40 in this year’s Draft.

Toby McQuilkin

State: Western Australia

State League Club: South Fremantle

Community Club: Mundijong

Date of Birth: 10/11/00; Height: 185cm; Weight: 77kg

Medium defender who had a breakout year at senior level in the WAFL, making the Team of the Year and finishing runner-up in South Fremantle’s best and fairest award after averaging 23 disposals across 18 matches. Was a real eye-catcher at the State Draft Combine in Western Australia, with his time of 7.80 seconds for the agility test ranked second across all performers at State Combines. Also performed well in the 20m sprint (3.03 seconds) and 2km time trial (6:40).

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Toby McQuilkin of South Fremantle competes in the sprint test during the 2022 Western Australia AFL Draft Combine at the Gold Netball Centre on October 16, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos)

Rhett Montgomerie

State: South Australia

State League Club: Central District

Community Club: Angaston

Date of Birth: 10/06/00; Height: 187cm; Weight: 87kg

22-year-old defender who had a breakout year at senior level for Central District in the SANFL, averaging 15 disposals and eight marks per game to put himself on the AFL Draft radar. Both his natural speed and agility were on display at the State Draft Combine in South Australia, with his time of 3.01 seconds for the 20m sprint the fastest time recorded at that Combine, while his effort of 8.2 seconds on the agility test ranked fourth and showcased his physical capability to match it at the elite level.

Harper Montgomery

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: Mitcham

Date of Birth: 12/05/04; Height 187cm; Weight 82kg

Medium defender who came on in leaps and bounds this year. Was consistently dominant at under-18s level for North Adelaide, averaging 18 disposals in 11 matches. Is eligible to be nominated as a father-son to Port Adelaide, where his father Brett played over 120 games. With permission he played a couple of senior matches for Port Adelaide in the SANFL, performing well and gaining a taste of the next level.

Oscar Murdoch

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Newtown & Chilwell

Date of Birth: 24/09/04; Height 190cm; Weight 91kg

Left-footed medium defender who is both a strong intercept mark and a penetrating kick. He averaged 11 disposals and four marks per game across 11 matches for the Falcons. Also played three matches for Victoria Country at the National Championships, averaging 13 disposals. Did not test at the State Draft Combine due to injury.

Rye Penny

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Gisborne

Date of Birth: 01/03/04; Height 185cm; Weight 79 kg

Super athletic medium defender whose natural leap and speed are features of his game. Played nine matches for the Calder Cannons in the NAB League, averaging 13 disposals and five marks per game. Earned a call-up for Victoria Metro for the deciding match in the National Championships and equipped himself well in the narrow win over Victoria Country. Showcased his elite athletic prowess at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, where he was ranked first for the running vertical jump (104cm), standing vertical jump (89cm) and 20m sprint (2.84 seconds), indicating potential weapons at AFL level.

Jonti Schuback

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Maffra

Date of Birth: 18/03/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 75kg

A medium defender with composure, elite decision-making and precise kicking to set up the play from midfield or defence. He had a consistent 2022 season, averaging 20 disposals (77% efficiency) across 13 matches for the Gippsland Power, with his speed being a feature of his play. While not father-son eligible, he is the son of Jacob Schuback, who was selected by Adelaide in the 2001 AFL Draft and played seven games for the Crows. Tested very well at the State Draft Combine in Victoria, with his 2.98 seconds for the 20m sprint, 8.3 seconds on the agility test and 6:39 seconds for the 2km time trial all strong performances.

Callum Verrell

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Lysterfield

Date of Birth: 22/04/04; Height 188cm; Weight 85kg

Medium defender who had an excellent NAB League season for the Eastern Ranges, averaging 19 disposals in 10 matches, with his intercept ability and run from the back impressive. Continued his good form into the National Championships, playing three matches for Victoria Metro and featuring in the best players against the Allies. Missed the back part of the season through injury.

Next week: Medium/tall midfielders