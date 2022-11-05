Brandon Leary celebrates kicking a goal for the Allies against Vic Country in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE Harry Sheezel and Aaron Cadman topped the NAB League goalkickers and are touted as top-five draft picks, this Tasmanian small forward was nipping at their heels and has flown under the radar.

Brandon Leary, playing as an overage player in the under-18 competition, had a magnificent season around goals, helping the Devils get within a point of making the Grand Final.

Leary kicked 33 goals from 14 games, just one less than Cadman and three less than Sheezel.

The 19-year-old was also part of the Allies team that played at the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, kicking five goals in two games after overcoming a quad niggle, and he also squeezed in two senior games for TSL club North Launceston.

Brandon Leary celebrates with teammates during Tasmania's clash against Bendigo in the NAB League on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Wherever and whenever Leary plays, he kicks goals, but the clever 177cm forward says the past year has brought great development in other areas.

"My defensive pressure and tackling was a key focus going into this year, and I feel like in the games I played, that worked well," Leary told AFL.com.au.

"Just making sure I was in every contest, whether I had the ball or not.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

"It's not something I focused on as much in junior years, it's easier to run around and kick goals, but as you go through, there's a much bigger focus on the defensive side of things and I felt like I needed to work on that."

The attacking side of the game comes naturally to Leary, who spent the 2021 season impressing for North Launceston, where he helped the senior team to a Grand Final appearance and was named in the TSL Team of the Year.

DEVILS PLAY OF THE WEEK ?



Brandon Leary often makes the remarkable look easy, but this could be his best goal yet.



With less than a minute on the clock, Leary made no mistake with the last kick of the game to give the Devils a dramatic one-point win.#NABLeagueBoys pic.twitter.com/ef5eFVwCLs — Tasmania Devils (@TasmaniaDevils_) May 30, 2022

He then got a call from the Devils to play as an overage player this season, an opportunity he jumped at, deferring the start of an education degree at university to put some extra time into footy.

Leary kicked four goals in an elimination final win over Bendigo to show he could contribute in big games.

"Playing for Tassie was great," he said.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"For us, you have to travel a lot, which was a new experience, but it was great to get away with the group and get closer to my teammates. It was everything I hoped for.

"The experience with the Allies was awesome. I feel like I fitted in well. Sometimes it's hard to play that position, it gets kicked over your head sometimes, but I thought I was up to the level."

Brandon Leary completes the sprint test during the 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine on October 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Likely to be a later selection if his name is read out on draft night, Leary is realistic about his chances.

He said he models his game on Collingwood high-flyer Jamie Elliott, someone that can compete in the air, on the ground, is quick and agile and can apply pressure.

"That's my ultimate goal really, to play AFL," Leary said.

"I feel like I've played well enough to get a bit of a look, but you never know what's going to happen.

"I feel like the majority of boys in my position are crossing their fingers. It’s a bit of a waiting game."