Brendon Goddard celebrates with fans after St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

BRENDON Goddard is the latest St Kilda great to return to Moorabbin.

Less than a fortnight after Ross Lyon replaced Brett Ratten as coach and Saints games record holder Robert Harvey returned to Linton Street, Goddard is also joining the football department at RSEA Park.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

The 37-year-old has accepted a development coaching role under Damian Carroll and will start with the Saints in the coming weeks.

The appointment of the two-time All-Australian comes months after favourite son Lenny Hayes signed on as midfield coach following two seasons away from the game.

Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey and Brendon Goddard celebrate St Kilda's win over Essendon in round 22, 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

Goddard finished his decorated 334-game career at the end of 2018 – at Essendon – and has spent the past four years away from the AFL focusing on business and media commitments.

But after spending this winter as an assistant coach in the VAFA, where he helped guide St Kevin's Old Boys to an A-Grade premiership, Goddard decided the time was right to return to clubland.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

It is understood Goddard had been in conversations with St Kilda – the club he played 205 games for before heading to Essendon – in recent weeks about a coaching role.

That role is now official after Goddard committed to the Saints on Friday.

Brendon Goddard celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round 15, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Goddard will work with St Kilda's first-to-fourth-year players to kickstart his coaching career at AFL level.

St Kilda has undergone widespread change in the football department since the club went 3-8 in the second half of the season to miss out on September, culminating in the sacking of Ratten, despite the Carlton great signing a two-year extension in July.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Veteran football operations boss Geoff Walsh has been appointed to run the football department, with Simon Lethlean moving to the other end of the building to replace Matt Finnis as CEO.

Brendon Lade decided to move to the Western Bulldogs after weighing up a move to Greater Western Sydney, before Ben Jacobs took up an offer from Essendon to join former coach Brad Scott in Tullamarine.

Now Lyon, Hayes, Harvey and Goddard are all back in the red, white and black ahead of St Kilda's 150th year.