IT'S mock draft time.

Tune into this week's Road to the Draft podcast for AFL.com.au's annual mock draft, based on team needs.

Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards are joined by AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan to go through the top-30 draft picks as they select players based on each club's list needs.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' October ranking

See who the pair believe rank as top-10 locks, the prospects firming as early selections and who could be available in the second round.

With the draft less than two weeks away, get up to speed with who is set to go early on draft night, and who your club could pick.

Don't miss AFL.com.au's huge line-up of draft coverage. NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown is back from Thursday, November 24 with four massive shows in the lead-up to the main event, featuring interviews with draft prospects, coaches, recruiters, list managers and player agents.

Then on November 28-29, catch AFL.com.au's comprehensive coverage of the draft with NAB AFL Draft Night Live with all the picks, expert analysis and highlights.