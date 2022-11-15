Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft at Lions training in December. Picture: lions.com.au

BRISBANE and North Melbourne are in discussions on a picks trade that could be made at the start of the opening night of the draft after the window to swap selections closed on Tuesday.

The Roos made the final trade of the post-trade period and pre-draft picks swap window, swapping out their No.43 pick for a future fourth-round pick from Fremantle, which is tied to Hawthorn’s ladder position.

North holds picks No.2, 3 and 23 and will use its fourth and final national pick on father-son prospect Cooper Harvey.

It meant the Roos were looking to trade their picks in the 40s for future selections and keep a late pick to grab Harvey, the son of North Melbourne champion Brent. They were able to do that with Fremantle, while discussions with Brisbane could also see the Roos move out pick 40.

A deal involving pick 40 for a future third-round selection from the Lions as well as a later pick in this year's draft to use on Harvey has been worked through, which would give Brisbane important additional points to match bids on father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

The Lions would be able to strike a deal as soon as the draft starts on Monday, November 28 to bolster their points ahead of the bids.

Geelong, North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs engaged in a three-way picks swap at the start of last year's draft as the Dogs similarly banked as many points as possible to match a bid on Sam Darcy.

There remains a number of clubs looking at possible picks deals that could be enacted across the draft nights.

The Giants have looked at bundling their later first-round selections to move up the board but are also open to offers on pick No.19, which has several takers.

Sydney has looked at packaging its two first-round selections but it appears most clubs inside the top 10 are intent on staying there now.

Collingwood is another club that has been willing to put together its picks (16, 25 and 27) to move up the order, while other clubs could target their second-round picks in a bid to trade into the order.

Carlton and St Kilda have been looking at ways to get another pick inside the top 30 using a future second-round selection, while Essendon is willing to move pick No.22.

Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast's pick No.45 is also likely to be on the trade table for a club on draft night.

There were only three pick swaps made between clubs during the draft selections trade window this year as clubs hold their fire for seeing how the draft unfolds.

