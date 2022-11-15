NORTH Melbourne and Fremantle have executed a picks trade before the window for swapping selections closed on Tuesday.

On the final day clubs were able to trade draft picks before the November 28-29 NAB AFL Draft, the Roos swapped pick 43 to the Dockers for a future fourth-round selection tied to Hawthorn.

The Roos will select father-son Cooper Harvey with their last selection in the national draft so were looking to push out their final pick in the draft until later on and in the process grab another future selection.

That future pick has come via the Dockers, who on-traded the future fourth-round pick that was tied to Hawthorn's finishing position for next year.

It leaves the Dockers with three selections inside the top-44 picks (No.30, 43 and 44), with Fremantle expected to use four picks at the draft.

