Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara in action during round 17 against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JAEGER O'Meara has joined Fremantle in a deal sending ruckman Lloyd Meek to Hawthorn.

O'Meara, who joined the Hawks from Gold Coast ahead of the 2017 season, landed at the Dockers despite interest from Greater Western Sydney.

The Hawks traded O'Meara and their future fourth-round selection to the Dockers in exchange for Meek and a future second-round selection (tied to the Western Bulldogs).

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, Meek was keen on a move to the Hawks – and he got his wish in the same deal on Deadline Day.

Lloyd Meek runs out onto the field ahead of round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn will pay a portion of O'Meara's salary, Fremantle confirmed.

Meek will look to finally establish himself as an AFL ruckman at Hawthorn after struggling for opportunities at Fremantle.

The 24-year-old will now look to build on his 15 games in the past two seasons, having proven he can be an AFL standard ruckman when filling in for No.1 big man Sean Darcy.

Meek won WAFL club Peel Thunder's best and fairest in 2022 after a series of dominant ruck performances for the Dockers' state-league affiliate.

Fremantle had intended to retain Meek, who was contracted for 2023, but chose to release the 203cm ruckman after securing premiership star Luke Jackson from Melbourne on Monday.

While the Dockers hope to utilise Jackson in a variety of roles, including as a marking forward and midfielder, his arrival means opportunities in the ruck for others will be hard to win in 2023.

Jaeger O'Meara celebrates a goal during round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney was the other club considering a move for O'Meara, who joined the Hawks from Gold Coast ahead of the 2017 season.

O'Meara, 28, has played 143 AFL games, having been taken by the Suns in the 2011 mini-draft.

Hawthorn list boss Mark McKenzie said both parties were happy with the deal.

“We are delighted to be bolstering our draft hand for 2023, while also ensuring a positive outcome for Jaeger to finish his career closer to home,” McKenzie said.

"We have a clear plan to be adding the best possible young talent to the club, and to now add another early pick for next season.

"This year's trade period was the next step in a longer plan to develop our list and return to premiership contention, and we won’t get there if we don’t make bold decisions.

"The club would like to acknowledge Jaeger’s service to the Hawthorn Football Club over the past six seasons and thank him for his contribution to the Hawks."

Meek's exit continues a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period for Fremantle, with Blake Acres (Carlton), Griffin Logue and Darcy Tucker (North Melbourne) finding new homes, and Rory Lobb pushing for a trade.

Forward Josh Corbett has joined the club from Gold Coast, along with star signing Jackson, who was introduced as a Docker at the club's Cockburn training base on Monday.