CARLTON has agreed a deal for Fremantle wingman Blake Acres.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, the Blues have parted with a future third-round pick to secure the Dockers wingman with the paperwork set to be lodged with the AFL on Tuesday afternoon.

Carlton has long been prioritising bolstering its wing depth during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with AFL.com.au flagging that it had identified Acres as a target back in August.

A meeting with Blues coach Michael Voss then helped secure Acres at Ikon Park, with the 120-game wingman set to land at his third club – after stints at St Kilda and Fremantle – on a three-year deal.

Acres, 26, enjoyed one of his strongest campaigns yet in 2022, averaging 21.7 disposals and 5.8 marks per game to emerge as an All-Australian contender at stages throughout the season.

"Blake brings valuable experience to our side, particularly in an area of the ground we think can help us take the next step," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"His ability to perform in the most high-pressure games this year was a real strength of his, and he adds to the demographic of players we are looking to build together as they approach the central phase of their careers.

"We're rapt to welcome Blake to the Blues and can't wait to see him get to work over the summer."

The Dockers believe they have the depth to cover Acres' departure.

"It's unfortunate to lose Blake but we weren't prepared to go to the length or term of contract offer that Carlton offered," Freo's head of player personnel David Walls said.

"We feel we are well positioned to cover his departure on the wing. Nathan O'Driscoll played really well this year and guys like Liam Henry, Michael Frederick, Matthew Johnson and Karl Worner have the capability to step into that role.

"We also have a number of half-backs who we might look at moving up the ground in Jordan Clark, Hayden Young or Heath Chapman."