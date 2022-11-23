EDDIE Betts will depart his coaching role at Geelong to focus on his foundation.

Betts worked part-time at Geelong this year and was a key figure in bringing rejuvenated small forward Tyson Stengle to the club as the Cats ended their premiership drought.

Having helped Stengle revitalise his career, Betts will continue to work closely with Indigenous athletes through his foundation, which supports young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to pursue their sporting dreams.

Eddie Betts and Tyson Stengle after Geelong's 2022 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

"Although I am stepping away from the club environment, I hope through my new foundation, I can continue to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people as they enter the AFL space and other professional sporting fields," Betts said.

"I was fortunate enough to be involved in a small way to win the Premiership and although that is why we all want to be involved in footy – there is always that pull inside me to be involved in supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to achieve their goals in sport on a broader scale.

"The Geelong Football Club has been an incredible place for me to grow both professionally and personally – I believe footy success is 5 per cent talent, 95 per cent culture and when you step inside the Geelong footy club, you know they’re destined for success.

"I really want to thank all the coaching staff, the broader club, the staff and the players who accepted me as part of the team very quickly and wish them all the best for next season."

Stengle, who joined the Cats as a rookie last year and earned All-Australian selection in Geelong's premiership season, said Betts played a pivotal role in turning his career around this year.

"I'm definitely more mature now and there are people around me who have helped me mature," Stengle said in July.

"We're both so comfortable around each other, we can tell each other anything ... we've got that love for each other.

"Last year when I was playing in the SANFL, he was the one who always reached out after games and stuff telling me to keep playing good footy."

Betts, who played 350 games for Carlton and Adelaide, retired from playing at the end of last year.

"Eddie has been a great asset and contributor to our Club and football program this past season, he has impacted our playing group with his ability to build strong relationships and connections," said Cats GM of football, Simon Lloyd.

"He has also had a positive influence on our playing group, especially our younger players and forwards.

"We thank Eddie for the contribution he has made to the Cats, particularly as part of a Premiership season and we wish him, Anna and their family all the best."