SYDNEY could be set for a late NAB AFL Draft pick swap in order to move up the order having identified seven players on their top wishlist, according to general manager of list strategy and recruitment Kinnear Beatson.

Kinnear indicated the Swans, who have picks 14, 17, 42, 69 and 80, will use three picks at the draft, leaving themselves room to move at the NAB AFL Rookie Draft or during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

But the Swans recruiting boss said they are open to a deal to move up the draft order.

"We'd love to get into the pointy end of the draft," Kinnear told AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Sunday.

"We've got seven players that we rate really high and we're confident that they're going to be substantially good AFL players.

"I can imagine Essendon (pick four), Gold Coast (pick five), Hawthorn (pick six), sometimes when you've got a selection of those premium players, it's hard to separate them, but they're all going to be really, really good players in my opinion.

"The next tier is about 10. Then we get to the stage where we'd be seriously thinking 'OK, what do we do here?' As we think there on it gets quite even."

Kinnear revealed that the 2022 grand finalists had already received enquiries from "a few clubs" about pick swaps.

"We've no urgency to trade it (No.14)," he said. "We're really confident with the players there, but if a deal is put to us where we get back in the second round and we can significantly improve our position for next year's draft, we'd be mad not to look at it.

"We're also happy with the level of talent that's there, as you've seen with your (Cal Twomey's) Phantom Draft, the 30, it's a good draft."

Sydney brought in Aaron Francis during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to bolster its key position stocks, but Kinnear indicated it had an eye on its tall forwards as Lance Franklin and Sam Reid near the ends of their careers.

"We've got Logan (McDonald) and that's about it, unless Joel (Amartey) and Hayden (McLean) can continue to progress," he said.

"Joel Amartey has been a bit of a frustrating one over the last couple of years because he's just had these little niggles, had a restricted pre-season last year because of OP (osteitis pubis), still think he's got a lot of promise, but he's got to start performing."