HERE is the Phantom Draft for 2022.

The gamesmanship between clubs will continue to simmer right up until the start of Monday's NAB AFL Draft and won't stop throughout the two-night event as key clubs consider trading big picks and moving spots.

PLAYER PROFILES Get to know the top talent in this year's draft

DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

This is AFL.com.au's predictions for how the first 30 picks could pan out, with club-by-club whispers for each team beyond the top 30 selections also included, as well as how many live picks are expected for each club.

The order of picks in the Phantom Draft have been changed as per where bids on father-son and Academy players may fall.

Aaron Cadman

POS: Key forward

Ht 195cm, Wt 91kg, DOB 3/3/04

From Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

The Giants paid a big price to go up the draft board to get the No.1 selection for a reason, and it was Cadman. The key forward has been the standout of his draft class in what was his first season playing the role after a growth spurt. He's athletic, tough and competitive and kicks goals, and is open to making the move from western Victoria up to Sydney. The Giants haven't used a top-10 pick on a tall forward since Tom Boyd went No.1 in 2013, with Cadman set to break that run.

If not him? The only question here is if GWS bid on Will Ashcroft with No.1 or not. The Giants have canvassed Cadman on his interest in going with the top pick as part of the process. There are no other contenders for the Giants' top pick.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Aaron Cadman Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Aaron Cadman

Will Ashcroft (matching North Melbourne's bid)

POS: Midfielder

Ht 181cm, Wt 78kg, DOB 6/5/04

From Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Brisbane will be hoping a bid for Ashcroft comes at No.2 and not at No.1 given the significant points differential under the father-son bidding system. But wherever it falls, the Lions know they are getting a young star. Ashcroft didn't put a foot wrong in his outstanding draft season and will step straight into the Lions' midfield mix in 2023. Has poise, smarts, class, speed and a work ethic that is nearly unmatched. North Melbourne would be expected to bid on Ashcroft if the Giants don't pull the trigger.

If not him? Ashcroft has been locked into the Lions since August, when he agreed to a four-year contract with the club under father-son rules.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Will Ashcroft Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Will Ashcroft

Harry Sheezel

POS: Forward

Ht 185cm, Wt 80kg, DOB 13/10/04

From Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

The Kangaroos have zeroed in on Sheezel for some time and he would offer them a different element to their forward mix. Polished, precise and a professional, Sheezel booted 49 goals this season across all levels he played and just knows how to create chances inside 50. He spent some time up the ground in the midfield and did well, but is going to be picked as a creative and classy half-forward who converts his chances and makes many of them. Will be a fun player to watch.

If not him? The Roos could swap around the order of their selections but are strongly tipped to bring in George Wardlaw and Sheezel with their back-to-back choices.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Harry Sheezel Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Harry Sheezel

George Wardlaw

POS: Midfielder

Ht 182cm, Wt 80kg, DOB 18/7/04

From Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

North Melbourne has built out from the midfield but Wardlaw would add another dimension to their group. Some clubs have viewed him as the best player in the pool. It is a shame injury robbed us of seeing a full year from Wardlaw this season, given how impressive he was in the games he was able to play. The hard-at-it midfielder with strength and aggression plays a combative style that saw him dominate for the Oakleigh Chargers and also claim best-afield honours for the NAB AFL Academy earlier in the year.

If not him? North traded back from No.1 for picks No.2 and 3 knowing they had their elite group in mind. There has been interest in their second pick from rivals but it would take something extraordinary for them to trade the selection now. Elijah Tsatas had also been close to their top group.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: George Wardlaw Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect George Wardlaw

Elijah Tsatas

POS: Midfielder

Ht 186cm, Wt 79kg, DOB 18/10/04

From Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

What Essendon does at this pick will have a massive say on the rest of proceedings. They met Tsatas at his house this week but have also weighed up Mattaes Phillipou, with it coming down to a race in two and not much separating them. Package up Tsatas' best games and standout performances and his top five games of this year will stand up against anyone else's in the draft. A foot fracture mid-year halted his season but either side of that, the midfielder amassed plenty of the ball and dominated games.

If not him? Mattaes Phillipou has also been strongly considered by Essendon for this selection, with Reuben Ginbey and Bailey Humphrey also having appeal. The other option here that's still in play is the Bombers trading out the pick – the Bombers continue to weigh up offers for the selection and will do so on Monday night as well if they can find multiple early picks in a swap. The phone will be ringing when they're on the clock.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Elijah Tsatas Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Elijah Tsatas

Bailey Humphrey

POS: Forward/midfielder

Ht 186cm, Wt 86kg, DOB 11/9/04

From Gippsland Power/Vic Country

The Suns have built a strong group of youngsters in recent seasons and Humphrey's panache would give them another element within their group. An electric half-forward/midfielder who turns games with his exploits around goal, ability to mark overhead and create opportunities with his physical, tough approach. Humphrey stormed into being a top-10 lock in the final six weeks of the season, when he came back from a mid-year knee injury to dominate for Gippsland Power.

If not him? The Suns visited Reuben Ginbey in Perth this week and also met with Vic Country midfielder Jhye Clark as well, with the pair having been in the mix for Gold Coast's selection for some time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Bailey Humphrey Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Bailey Humphrey

Cameron Mackenzie

POS: Midfielder

Ht 188cm, Wt 83kg, DOB 21/4/04

From Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

The Hawks are going to be in a good spot to bring in a midfielder with a point of difference. Mackenzie has that with his height and has been among the group of top prospects who have met the Hawks at least four times, including last week. Mackenzie started his season with a bang for Sandringham and kept going at the same pace all the way through the year, right until the end. The taller, stronger, inside midfielder is a prospect who should be playing regular footy in his first AFL season.

If not him? Whoever gets through from Essendon's pick – be it Mattaes Phillipou or Elijah Tsatas – is going to be right in the frame here. The Hawks flew Phillipou over this week to interview in Melbourne. Jhye Clark is another who has been in consideration, the same for Reuben Ginbey and Bailey Humphrey.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Cameron Mackenzie Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Cameron Mackenzie

Jhye Clark

POS: Midfielder

Ht 181cm, Wt 77kg, DOB 23/7/04

From Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Ever since Geelong was in the mix for Gold Coast's pick No.7 as part of the Jack Bowes deal, Clark has been linked to the selection. It would be hard for the Cats to look past him if he's available, such has been the high quality of Clark's season in the midfield for the Geelong Falcons and Vic Country. A standout around the stoppages and a player who does everything with intensity, Clark is a local (albeit a Collingwood fan) and the Cats have tracked him closely.

If not him? The Cats travelled to Western Australia recently and caught up with Reuben Ginbey, while fellow WA talent Ed Allan has also been linked. Cam Mackenzie, if available, will also be strongly looked at, the same for Elijah Tsatas and Mattaes Phillipou.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Jhye Clark Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Jhye Clark

Reuben Ginbey

POS: Midfielder/defender

Ht 189cm, Wt 82kg, DOB 10/9/04

From East Perth/Western Australia

It has been an amazing rise throughout this year for Ginbey, who has pushed up and up the board with his recent run of form. He played at senior level in the WAFL early in the season for East Perth as a defender before moving into the midfield, where he made his mark. He has power and strength and is part of the group of players at the top of the draft pool with explosiveness. The Eagles moved down the order in the Trade Period to grab two picks within the top 12 and Ginbey would be a great result if he's still available at pick 9.

If not him? The Eagles haven't just been set on WA talents – Cam Mackenzie shapes as a real chance if things go a different way, as does Mattaes Phillipou. If Jhye Clark is still on the board he would also be right in the mix.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Reuben Ginbey Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Reuben Ginbey

Mattaes Phillipou

POS: Midfielder/forward

Ht 190cm, Wt 89kg, DOB 27/12/04

From Woodville West Torrens/South Australia

The Saints have tried to move a couple of spots up the draft board without any luck so far. But should they stay where they are, they should still be able to grab one of the midfield guns. It could be Phillipou, who is the wildcard of the top-10 mix. Phillipou's performances have been strong across the year and his upside is exciting: he can play in the midfield and across half-forward, has a bigger size and shape, enjoys the big moments and is one of the youngest players in the draft pool (he is five days off being eligible for next year's draft).

If not him? The Saints appear likely to grab one of Cam Mackenzie, Elijah Tsatas or Phillipou. Bailey Humphrey would be in the mix as well but is not expected to get there, and they have done some late work on Elijah Hewett and also put time into Ollie Hollands. But their pick is likely to come from the main three contenders.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Mattaes Phillipou Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Mattaes Phillipou

Oliver Hollands

POS: Midfielder

Ht 183cm, Wt 71kg, DOB 16/1/04

From Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

The Blues are looking to balance up their midfield mix and could bring in a long-term running option in Hollands. The younger brother of Gold Coast's Elijah, Hollands is expected to be taken around this point of the draft after what was an impressive end to the season. He dominated late in Vic Country's under-18 carnival and then took that form into the NAB League with the Murray Bushrangers. The Blues have done their work on him and could add him as a player who could feature on the wing in year one.

If not him? Carlton will sit and wait to see if a player slides through to its pick. Some clubs had believed that one of Elijah Tsatas, Cam Mackenzie or Mattaes Phillipou could get through to this range, but that appears unlikely now. It could come down to Hollands against Ed Allan, with Elijah Hewett an outside contender. Bidding on Brisbane father-son prospect Jaspa Fletcher is a chance here as well, while the Blues will listen to offers on sliding down a few spots too.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Oliver Hollands Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Oliver Hollands

Jedd Busslinger

POS: Key defender

Ht 196cm, Wt 82kg, DOB 11/3/04

From East Perth/Western Australia

The Dogs have added experience in the talls department during the Trade Period but could still land one of the best young key defenders in the draft. West Australian Busslinger missed the second half of the year after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction mid-season but before that had shown his capacity to be an intercepting tall backman who reads the play well and enjoys chopping off forward forays.

If not him? If Ollie Hollands is still on the board at the Dogs' pick they will strongly consider the running midfielder. Mattaes Phillipou would also be a chance should he get through, but it's going to take some shocks for any of the other top-10 chances to be available for the Bulldogs. Ed Allan is another who could be a shot here.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Jedd Busslinger Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Jedd Busslinger

Ed Allan

POS: Midfielder

Ht 194cm, Wt 83kg, DOB 26/5/04

From Claremont/Western Australia

The son of Fremantle's first captain playing for West Coast? It's in contention for Allan, who has come from the clouds to be a genuine late-season draft bolter. The son of former Hawthorn and Dockers star Ben, Ed is not eligible as a father-son at either club but he has rocketed up the draft boards with an excellent finish to the season. He's got the 'could be anything' factor about him: he's tall, quick, athletic and versatile and has plenty of upside too.

If not him? This could well be a decision between Allan and Vic Metro key forward Matt Jefferson, who is right in the Eagles' mix. If Jedd Busslinger is still available he too would be looked at.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Ed Allan Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Ed Allan

Matthew Jefferson

POS: Key forward

Ht 195cm, Wt 84kg, DOB 8/3/04

From Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

The Demons have been linked to Jefferson and he could be a key forward to add to their group and a long-term foil for Jacob van Rooyen. Jefferson's capacity to just keep kicking goals this year no matter the game or level he reached was important in his rise into first-round calculations. The 195cm prospect can mark and lead and convert his shots, and he performed well when it mattered for Vic Metro at the championships, including a brilliant seven-goal game that thrust him into the top-10 conversation.

If not him? The Dees will be ready to swoop on a slider if one gets through and have been active in trying to get up the board, having also looked at Ed Allan for this spot. Jakob Ryan could be a contender if things go a certain way.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Matt Jefferson Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Matt Jefferson

Josh Weddle

POS: Key defender

Ht 192cm, Wt 91kg, DOB 25/5/04

From Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

The Swans could get creative with their picks – bundle up or trade out – but if they hold, Weddle shapes as an option with their opening selection. Weddle is a versatile defender whose athleticism makes him a player who should be able to take on a range of forwards. He blitzed the Draft Combine with his speed (2.93 seconds over 20 metres) and endurance (6:03 minutes in the 2km time trial) mix, which underlined his standing as a potential first-rounder.

If not him? Jacob Konstanty is another the Swans have done their work on in this range, while ruckman Harry Barnett has been linked to Sydney too. If Ollie Hollands was there - or the Swans were able to move up a few spots - he would be right in their sights.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Josh Weddle Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Josh Weddle

Jacob Konstanty

POS: Small forward

Ht 177cm, Wt 73kg, DOB 9/11/04

From Gippsland Power/Vic Country

The Giants have watched Konstanty throughout the season and he would bring something different to their front half. A small forward who is tough, tenacious and a tackler, Konstanty has had plenty of interest in recent weeks and a lot of interviews. Clubs are expecting him to be taken around the top 20 of the draft after what was an impressive season playing as a small forward with Gippsland and Vic Country. He is ready to pick up and move and has told clubs of his readiness to go anywhere for his chance.

If not him? Josh Weddle would be a shot if he is available, the same for Ed Allan and Matt Jefferson if either slipped. Ollie Hollands, too, would be in the mix but is unlikely to get this far. The Giants could well trade this selection and hope the players they like are also there with their other two picks at the end of the first round.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Jacob Konstanty Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Jacob Konstanty

Jaspa Fletcher (matching Collingwood's bid)

POS: Midfielder

Ht 183cm, Wt 76kg, DOB 24/2/04

From Brisbane Lions Academy/Allies

The Lions are set to get a second top-line father-son prospect in the first round in Fletcher, who is a classy wingman with excellent foot skills. The son of former player Adrian is, however, expected to technically be drafted as a northern Academy prospect, having grown up in Queensland and played for the Lions' Academy this year. He will have a delayed start to his pre-season after a recent stress reaction was found in his back, meaning he will have a couple of months rest.

If not him? The Pies have been interested in Fletcher, who will attend the opening night of the draft, but Brisbane has bolstered its draft points count to be ready to match the bids on Will Ashcroft and then Fletcher.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Jaspa Fletcher Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Jaspa Fletcher

Jakob Ryan

POS: Defender

Ht 189cm, Wt 79kg, DOB 29/4/04

From Glenelg/South Australia

A taller, running defender who can break the lines and penetrate with his kicking, Ryan has had strong interest from a number of clubs within the first 25 selections and Collingwood could pick him off before he gets any further. The Magpies have been linked to Ryan and he is a player who takes the game on with his athleticism and run (he completed the 2km time trial in 6:16 minutes at the Draft Combine).

If not him? There's a few who could be in the mix here. Small forward Charlie Clarke has been linked along with ruckman Harry Barnett, while the Pies could also bid on Adelaide father-son Max Michalanney. Defender Lachie Cowan and midfielder Olli Hotton may be other chances, as would Ed Allan if he gets through.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect Jakob Ryan Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Jakob Ryan

Max Michalanney (matching Sydney's bid)

POS: Defender

Ht 190cm, Wt 78kg, DOB 26/2/04

From Norwood/South Australia

The Swans are a chance to call out Michalanney's name within the first round if he's still there, with some others rating him earlier. Adelaide will match the bid on the defender, having committed to drafting him under the father-son rule. The son of SANFL great Jim Michalanney, the 18-year-old is a lockdown backman who can completely shut down forwards of many shapes and sizes with his discipline.

If not him? The Crows traded out of the second round and bolstered their back-end points for a potential early bid on Michalanney.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Max Michalanney Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Max Michalanney

Lachie Cowan

POS: Defender/midfielder

Ht 187cm, Wt 81kg, DOB 1/12/04

From Tasmania Devils/Allies

Clubs are looking at this pick as one that could swap hands on draft night. But if the Swans hold it they will still have some options, including Cowan. The long-kicking Tasmanian has many fans late in the first round and early in the second and won't last too long after that. Cowan had a terrific season for his state in the NAB League and the Allies in the national championships and can be played as a taller half-back as well as a midfielder with his penetrating ball use and bigger frame.

If not him? Brayden George has been linked a little to the Swans given they hold two picks and he is set to miss next season with a knee injury, while Allies defender Tom McCallum could also be a possible option.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Lachie Cowan Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Lachie Cowan

Brayden George

POS: Forward

Ht 185cm, Wt 87kg, DOB 13/4/04

From Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

With multiple picks, the Giants could be well placed to grab George and get him ready for 2024. He is the wildcard in the pack this year and would have had a massive season around goal if not for two separate knee injuries, the most recent of which will likely sideline him for all of 2023. Clubs are not looking at him as a short-term option, though, and are well aware of his exploits around goal as a powerful medium forward who can also use his strength and size around the ball further up the ground. The Giants have shown interest.

If not him? GWS has been linked to a lot of players in this part of the draft, including Charlie Clarke, Jacob Konstanty, Lachie Cowan, Olli Hotton and Lewis Hayes.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Brayden George Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Brayden George

Darcy Jones

POS: Midfielder/forward

Ht 175cm, Wt 63kg, DOB 3/4/04

From Swan Districts/Western Australia

Jones belies his height to make a strong impact on games playing either as a forward, midfielder or defender. He is quick of mind and foot, and capable of splitting through gaps and making the play (he broke the Draft Combine record in the agility test). His precise foot skills and running power give him an edge that compensates for his smaller size. The Giants have been among a number of clubs to show interest in Jones at this stage of the draft.

If not him? Also in the batch of prospects who have been linked to the Giants with their later first-rounders is ruckman Harry Barnett.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Darcy Jones Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Darcy Jones

Elijah Hewett

POS: Midfielder

Ht 185cm, Wt 85kg, DOB 27/5/04

From Swan Districts/Western Australia

There is a chance Hewett is still available by the Eagles' third pick. He has been a game-breaker at stages throughout this season as another midfielder in the pool with strength, speed and an explosive streak. He spent time playing for Swan Districts' senior WAFL team and enjoys busting out of a stoppage and also pushing forward. Clubs inside the top 10, such as Geelong and St Kilda, have put time into him but he could also get through a few more positions and be available later on.

If not him? Versatile small Darcy Jones could be a consideration, as may Charlie Clarke or Jacob Konstanty if either is available. Jakob Ryan is another in the same boat. The Eagles could also be a bidder for Max Michalanney should he still be there at their choice.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Elijah Hewett Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Elijah Hewett

Charlie Clarke

POS: Forward

Ht 182cm, Wt 75kg, DOB 4/1/04

From Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

A zippy small forward who can also push into the midfield, Clarke has some bite to his game and loves to get involved around goal. He booted 29 goals through the season for Sandringham and also contributed throughout Vic Metro's carnival-winning under-18 championships. Clarke is among a handful of options likely to come into the Dogs' thinking at this point.

If not him? Lachie Cowan would be a strong contender if still up for grabs, the same for Brayden George and Jakob Ryan. Jacob Konstanty and Olli Hotton are others who have been linked to the Bulldogs' selection.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Charlie Clarke Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Charlie Clarke

Lewis Hayes

POS: Key defender

Ht 199cm, Wt 82kg, DOB 17/12/04

From Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Essendon looks most likely to get to its second-round pick without having to match a bid for Alwyn Davey jnr, which would set the Bombers up for a good draft haul. At 199cm, Hayes is at genuine key defender height. He had a strong second half to the season after battling an injury in the first part of the year and showed he could be an intercept marker in the back half as well as kickstart some attacking moves for his side. Hayes is the younger brother of Port Adelaide ruckman Sam.

If not him? The Bombers would likely snap up Elijah Hewett if he is still there, the same for Josh Weddle, but he is expected to be taken by then. Brayden George and Harry Barnett are among the others who would be options for this selection.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Lewis Hayes Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Lewis Hayes

Tom McCallum

POS: Key defender

Ht 192cm, Wt 82kg, DOB 15/9/04

From Tasmania/Allies

This could be a surprise pick but the Roos have shown interest in McCallum and he has been watched closely by clubs across the season for this area of the draft. An exciting defender who is a nice size to play on a range of forwards, McCallum is athletic and quick and likes to tuck the ball under his arm and go for it.

If not him? If Lachie Cowan gets to this stage of the draft the Roos would likely consider him strongly, with the same applying to defender Josh Weddle. Jacob Konstanty and Charlie Clarke would also be in the mix along with medium goalkicker Brayden George.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Tom McCallum Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Tom McCallum

Max Gruzewski

POS: Tall defender/forward

Ht 193cm, Wt 84kg, DOB 21/7/04

From Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

A prospect who can go to both ends of the ground and hold down a key position or third tall type of role, Gruzewski's standout trait is his overhead marking, which came to the fore throughout this season. He missed a big chunk of the middle of the year due to a knee injury but returned late in the season and featured for Vic Metro in the final game of the under-18 championships.

If not him? Hawthorn could be the club that pulls the trigger on a bid on Alwyn Davey jnr, who is set to land at Essendon as a father-son. Tall midfielder Henry Hustwaite also looms as a chance here as does the speedy Coby Burgiel, while the Hawks have been across Isaac Keeler's season and the key forward could be in the mix.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Max Gruzewski Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Max Gruzewski

Harry Barnett

POS: Ruckman

Ht 202cm, Wt 97kg, DOB 22/1/04

From West Adelaide/South Australia

It would be hard to pass up Barnett if he got this far into the draft. Likened to Brodie Grundy with his athleticism, Barnett is a ruckman who is able to get around the field, follow up at ground level and also take a grab to be a marking target. He had some senior experience at SANFL level this year but will be picked as a long-term investment.

If not him? Could the Pies look at another SA tall instead, in Isaac Keeler? Runner Jaxon Binns could also be a chance around this mark, as may Olli Hotton.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Harry Barnett Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Harry Barnett

Coby Burgiel

POS: Midfielder/forward

Ht 183cm, Wt 80kg, DOB 9/9/04

From Gippsland Power/Vic Country

The Eagles have put in some time on Burgiel and he shapes as a second-round selection. A ball-winner who has shown he can play in multiple positions and have an impact. He averaged 22 disposals for Gippsland in the NAB League and has shown across the season that he can also drift forward and hit the scoreboard. His speed is his biggest asset and he ran a 2.88-second 20-metre sprint at the Draft Combine.

If not him? Olli Hotton and Lachie Cowan are likely to be right in the mix should they get this far into the second round.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Coby Burgiel Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Coby Burgiel

Olli Hotton

POS: Midfielder

Ht 182cm, Wt 80kg, DOB 6/9/04

From Swan Districts/Western Australia

Collingwood's picks could move about a bit but should the Magpies hold where they are, this will be their last live selection and Hotton would be a chance here if available. The son of former Carlton and Collingwood big man Trent, Hotton is a midfielder who pieced together a very consistent campaign. He impressed with his athleticism at the Draft Combine – he ran 2.94 seconds in the 20-metre sprint, so he has genuine speed, and also recorded a 70cm vertical jump – and that comes through in his game. Is good at ground level and shapes as a player who could force his way into a senior side soonish.

If not him? The Pies have been linked to small forward Joe Richards, and he has a few suitors in the national draft. If Lewis Hayes was to get through this far the Pies could take a look at him as well.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Olli Hotton Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Olli Hotton

CLUB-BY-CLUB WHISPERS

The top 30 could account for more than half of this year's national draft picks, but there are still plenty of whispers around who goes where after that.

See who your club could take with its selections beyond pick 30, plus their potential pick swap options and some rookie contenders as well.

The listed picks below are under the official draft order supplied by the AFL and do not account for bids being made and the order changing, unlike the top 30 Phantom Draft.

Picks: 46, 56, 59 (likely to use two selections)

The Crows traded out of the early part of the draft by swapping their pick 23 to North Melbourne for the Roos' future second-rounder, in what was a good deal for both clubs. It meant the Crows could match the bid on Max Michalanney with later picks and not worry about their second-round pick being swallowed by the bid. But if a bid hasn't come around the top 20 and a prospect is still on the board, don't be surprised if the Crows look to come back into the draft, potentially for the Giants' pick 19. SA dasher Jakob Ryan could be a possibility as are ruckman Harry Barnett and defender Josh Weddle, if either are still there. Later on, midfielder Billy Dowling could be a shot to add to their on-ball group, with rebounding half-back Harvey Gallagher also a chance.

Picks: 34, 35, 36, 38, 55 (likely to use three or four selections)

There's been two factors in the Lions' preparation for this year's draft: finding enough draft picks (and points) to match bids on father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher, and then finding some back-end players to assess for a third selection late in the draft. Brisbane is set to follow the Western Bulldogs' plan from last year, when they were matching a No.2 bid on Sam Darcy by doing a pick swap as the draft gates open on Monday night, likely with North Melbourne for more points. They could also look to trade for points with Hawthorn. James Van Es and Hugh Davies are among the possible key backs who could be in the zone late in the draft where the Lions' third pick comes in, while versatile small Jed Hagan is another possibility, as is Hugh Bond if he gets through. Brisbane doesn't have Academy access to forward Shadeau Brain, as he hasn't lived in the zone long enough, but they do have first call on him as a state-based player in the rookie draft if he is available then. They have signed Darryl McDowell-White, the son of triple premiership defender Darryl, as a category B rookie.

Picks: 10, 29, 49, 64, 74 (likely to use four selections)

Carlton is a trade watch. The Blues have been on the search to have three picks inside the top 30 so they could be active in using a future second-rounder to buy into the early stages of this year's group. Midfield runner Jaxon Binns could be on the radar of the Blues with their second pick. With their later selections, the Blues could look at a taller option. Harry Lemmey, who started the year as a key forward but ended it as a tall defender, may be available, while the Blues have looked at ruckmen as well, with Eastern Ranges big man Clay Tucker, Oakleigh Charger Hudson O'Keefe and Tasmanian Cam Owen among the possibilities.

Picks: 16, 25, 27, 51, 79 (likely to use three selections)

Collingwood will do its work early in the draft and has looked to see if it can change its draft position by packaging up pick No.16 and one (or both) of its second-round selections to get into the top-10. So far, clubs have held firm. It's most likely they stay where they are, although clubs such as Carlton and St Kilda have been looking at improving their second-round imprint on the draft, so a future second-rounder could be up for grabs to swap out 25 or 27. The Magpies are unlikely to use any picks outside of their first three selections if their draft hand doesn't change, with pick 51 also up for trade.

Picks: 4, 22, 54, 61, 66 (likely to use four or five selections)

The Bombers have fielded very strong interest for their pick No.4 and will continue to listen to offers up until the draft and on the night. If they can turn that pick into two or three very strong selections then it will be considered. They have also had pick No.22 on the trade table for a while, knowing it is in a risky zone for a potential Alwyn Davey jnr bid, but it is looking less likely now to be swallowed up by matching the bid. They could do some deals for that either on night one or two. The Bombers could look to try to trade up before No.22 if Elijah Hewett is still available. Later on in the draft, they will also grab Alwyn's twin Jayden as a father-son, likely with their last pick, while forward Anthony Munkara has some interest but still seems most likely to be available as a late pick or category B rookie under Next Generation Academy rules. Key defender Jed Adams could be of interest later on and worth a look.

Picks: 30, 43, 44, 65, 70, 77 (likely to use four selections)

By the time bids come in, Fremantle is set to enter the draft outside the top 30 for the first time since 2004 after it traded its first-round pick in the Luke Jackson deal. It will make for a quiet opening night before they use their four picks on Tuesday, with a couple of their choices set to move in on draft night after Brisbane's picks in the 30s get wiped out through bids. They may look at tall backs or rucks depending if available, with Harry Barnett a possibility to slip in the 20s but unlikely to get to Freo's first pick. Tom McCallum and Hugh Davies are defenders around this stage of the pool, while Geelong Falcons defender Oscar Murdoch has had some Dockers interest. Local Kaleb Smith could also be considered, wingman Caleb Mitchell could be worth a look late, while the Dockers have done work on former Melbourne and North Melbourne player Corey Wagner, who has starred in the VFL with Port Melbourne. If the Dockers look for a different young ruck to add to their group, Clay Tucker and Max Knobel could be weighed up, while Next Generation Academy pair Conrad Williams and Josh Draper appear likely to be listed as category B rookies if overlooked at the national intake.

Picks: 7, 58 (likely to use two selections)

During the trade period the Cats kept a pick out the back – could they have their eye on a draft smokey? It's almost in Geelong's remit to take a surprise late in the piece. The Cats have nominated father-son Osca Riccardi, the son of former star Peter, and Next Generation Academy small forward Ted Clohesy as rookie options, so they will get priority access to them if they are undrafted in the national intake. Geelong has been linked to Joe Richards but it appears unlikely he will get through to their second pick. Tasmanian ruckman Cam Owen could be there, though, and shapes as a chance, as does tall forward pair Phoenix Foster and Jovan Petric. Midfielders Mitch Szybkowski and Billy Dowling are others who could be looked at deeper in the pool.

Picks: 5, 45, 68 (likely to use one selection)

It could be a case of pick No.5 and out for the Suns, with the club possibly using upgraded rookies to fill the rest of their allocated spots. Gold Coast has put pick No.45 on the trade table and has gathered some interest, with a future pick most likely coming back if they can move it out during the draft. The Suns will look for experience as well, with delisted Giant Jake Stein and cut Docker Connor Blakely expected to join the club, potentially as rookie selections, and former Kangaroo Jed Anderson likely to be added, possibly as a pre-season supplemental selection period pick. Gold Coast has also nominated Academy prospect Lloyd Johnston, an athletic running defender, as a potential pick-up and could access him as a rookie.

Picks: 1, 15, 18, 19, 31, 57 (likely to use five selections)

The selections the Giants start the draft with are unlikely to be what they end up with. GWS has looked at packaging two of its later first-round picks to move up the board, while pick No.15 (and No.19 as well) is on the trade table at the right price; they will look for a future first-rounder but have also had offers of a future second-round pick for 19. The Giants are likely to use five live picks at the draft, but that could also be shifted by trades and where a bid comes on Academy midfielder Harry Rowston, which may be a top-20 chance but also could come past their fifth pick. Small forward Joe Richards has had plenty of interest, including from the Giants, but that may depend on where their picks land, the same for Ballarat product Hugh Bond, versatile tall Max Gruzewski and small forward Noah Long. Academy ruckman Nick Madden could get a late bid but if not, shapes as a category B rookie for the Giants, while Academy prospect and high-level runner Jason Gillbee is also a chance there.

Picks: 6, 24, 41, 48, 50, 52, 63 (likely to use four to five selections)

There'll be a watch within Hawthorn's recruiting team on Cooper Vickery, who needs to get past pick 40 for the Hawks to have first access on him as a Next Generation Academy prospect. The wingman is lightly built but has speed as well as run and carry to his game. The Hawks also have access to forward Josh Bennetts under NGA rules and he could be available as a rookie. They've done work on small forward Brandon Leary, who was overlooked last year, as well as the versatile Harvey Gallagher, who was also overlooked at the end of last year and in the mid-season draft but had a brilliant patch of form late in the season and could be a contender for their third pick. Jack O'Sullivan's year was interrupted by injury but the midfielder/forward has been looked at by the Hawks as a potential late option, as is tall ball-winner Mitch Szybkowski, who shapes as being available after pick 30. Jerome Lawrence, the son of 1991 premiership player Stephen, hasn't been nominated under father-son rules but is another in the mix as a rookie for the Hawks. There's also been discussion on Hawthorn putting third-round picks together to trade for one of Brisbane's picks in the 30s.

Picks: 13, 37, 78, 83 (likely to use two selections)

The Demons have been active in their trade offers as they try to get inside the top-five picks as well as getting another top 20 pick this year. They'll be aggressive and have draft capital to spend given they have two first-rounders next year. If they hold where they are, Isaac Keeler could be worth considering at pick 37. The athletic big man wasn't nominated under Next Generation Academy rules by Adelaide so is in the open draft pool. Medium forward Seth Campbell won a late call-up to the Draft Combine and may be an option, as might Hugh Bond if available, while Jack O'Sullivan is another worth weighing up. Ruckman Will Verrall could be a rookie shot, but Finn Emile-Brennan will be available in the open pool with the Demons not having Next Generation Academy nominated him.

Picks: 2, 3, 23, 40 (likely to use four selections)

It's business time at the top end for the Kangaroos with three selections inside the top 30, with their only other live pick and senior list spot to be used on father-son Cooper Harvey. The Roos have nominated the son of VFL/AFL games record holder and champion Kangaroo Brent as a father-son selection and will use their last pick on the midfielder/forward, potentially without a rival bid. It's why the Kangaroos are expected to trade their pick No.40 to Brisbane at the start of the draft in exchange for a future third-round selection because they can use a later one for Harvey and generate a future pick from the Lions, who have looked for the extra points. North will also sign former Hawk Liam Shiels as a rookie via the pre-season supplemental selection period, with the Roos to look to add extra experience beyond Shiels at the rookie draft. Delisted Magpie Tyler Brown has captured some interest for the Roos.

Picks: 33, 60, 72 (likely to use two selections)

After being one of the major players in the trade period as they brought in last year's No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis and West Coast premiership forward Junior Rioli, the Power will have a limited role in this year's draft and are likely to use just two live selections. Lewis Hayes would be a good fit if they are looking to add a tall defender to their group, but he could be gone by pick 33. James Van Es, Hugh Davies and Jed Adams would all likely to be available after pick 30, while Toby McMullin has some strong fans and could be an option later. McMullin has been a bit of a late bloomer in draft terms but blitzed the Draft Combine and has some tricks as a half-forward/midfielder, while Darcy Jones and Henry Hustwaite could fit into the second round. Port has also looked at Joe Richards, the speedy small forward bolter from country footy. The Power are likely to grab Next Generation Academy prospect Nathan Barkla as a category B rookie selection, while small forward Beau Tedcastle could be looked at late as well.

Picks: 53, 62, 76, 82 (likely to use two selections)

Richmond has the latest draft start of any club and have to sit and wait until late in the third round before opening its account. It's all a little bit of luck as to who gets through at that part of the draft, but Richmond's recruiting team has been working on the back-end of the pool for some time given they had their eyes set on trading for Giants pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper from a long way out. Defender Luke Teal, who trained with the Tigers in the pre-season, could be on the board around this area and may be a consideration, while Tasmanian Seth Campbell (a medium forward) could also be a chance, with key defenders James Van Es and Tom McCallum likely to have been already snapped up by the time its the Tigers open their account. Rye Penny, a rebounder out of defence, could be another in the mix, the same for on-baller Billy Dowling.

Picks: 9, 28, 32, 47, 73, 81 (likely to use three or four selections)

The Saints are in the market for another earlier selection inside the top group, so could be active in pick swap discussions over the both nights. If they hold their picks where they are, their second pick will fall outside of the top-30. Darcy Jones has been looked at and plays a number of different positions, while the Saints have done their work on key forward Isaac Keeler. James Van Es as a key back could be around the mark of their second-round picks, as is the case with Max Gruzewski, and Lewis Hayes is a chance to be there too, while accumulating midfielder Jaxon Binns may also be a consideration. Goalkicker Jaiden Magor has attracted some attention and has an exciting skillset, while the Saints have nominated Next Generation Academy prospect Angus McLennan, who was overlooked last year but finished this season strongly with Sandringham after returning from injury. Archie Lovelock, a ball-winner from Glenelg, could be a rookie shot, with runner Caleb Mitchell also capturing some interest.

Picks: 14, 17, 42, 69, 80 (likely to use three selections)

Clubs have been aware for some time that the Swans were looking to package their picks to get up the draft board and were also open to trading out first-rounders this season for the equivalent next year, if they can get the right deal. If they hold their selections they are expected to use one pick after the first round, with a few options likely to be around the mark at No.42. They have looked at Bailey Macdonald, an eye-catcher off half-back with his dash late in the year. Another speedy half-back option is Kaleb Smith from East Fremantle, who averaged 24 disposals at colts level and made a strong late-season run at the draft. Sydney has done its work on medium forward Jaiden Magor, a goalkicker throughout this year, and half-back Luke Teal, whose dad Robert played with the Swans. Academy product Will Edwards looks likely to be added as a rookie selection if available then, while the Swans could also look at partnering Logan McDonald with younger brother Connor, an 185cm midfielder with a great aerobic base.

Picks: 8, 12, 20, 26, 71 (likely to use four or five selections)

Four picks inside the top 30 after using five national draft selections last year means the Eagles have stepped into their draft-driven rebuild. It also means most of their work this year will be at the top end, although there is a chance they activate their last selection and use it on night two under the right circumstances. Midfielder Steely Green could be an option and still on the board deep, while Kaleb Smith would be a chance later, although he may be gone by then. Young Victorian ruckman Max Knobel, the son of former player Trent, is one the Eagles have looked at, while at the other end of the spectrum is tough small Blake Drury, who is in the mix if their fifth pick is used. The Eagles have nominated evasive forward Tyrell Dewar and speedy type Jordyn Baker under Next Generation Academy rules and could grab them as category B rookies.

Picks: 11, 21, 39, 67, 75 (likely to use three selections)

The Bulldogs are expected to use just one pick outside the top 30 in the national draft, so it will be a case of wait and see who gets through. That selection may also come in a few spots given the Lions' selections before them will be go out due to earlier bids. Versatile defender Tom McCallum may be in the mix if he is still on the board, wingman Caleb Mitchell has captured some attention, as has versatile South Australian defender Shaun Bennier, while clubs may also see WA prospect Sam Gilbey as a potential steal after an injury-hit year. The Dogs are poised to grab delisted Demons wingman Oskar Baker as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing next week.