CARLTON coach Michael Voss is confident the outside balance the Blues need in their midfield can be found with the club's No.10 pick in next Monday's NAB AFL Draft.

The Blues have been linked to strong-running Murray Bushrangers midfielder Ollie Hollands, who is tipped to start his career as a wingman but can also play as a half-back or midfielder.

Voss said there is no hiding from the Blues' need to complement a large contingent of inside midfielders with more outside runners, acknowledging the link to Hollands and the club's desire to add that type of player to its list.

Voss looking to 'balance out' gun midfield in other areas Carlton coach Michael Voss gives a little insight into where the Blues will look to focus their draft hand next week

"We're comfortable that that type of player will be around us when we get to that early pick, and then we'll make adjustments based on how the draft unfolds ahead of us," Voss told AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Thursday.

"But we still want to get the best player, and that's a priority.

Draft prospect: Oliver Hollands Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Oliver Hollands

"Clearly we’ve got a lot of inside mids, so I don't think I'm disclosing anything there. We've got a lot, so we need something to balance that out, and we're confident with the players around there and the traits they have, they can balance that out."

Carlton has already added former Fremantle and St Kilda midfielder Blake Acres through the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with Voss keen for the 27-year-old to own one wing after thriving in that role during his final season with the Dockers.

"We had a few people who were flipping through the wing at different stages of the year, but we just felt like we needed someone who could come in and play that particular role," he said.

"We're not after superstar qualities. We want him to be a superstar in his role and really understand it and execute it as well as he possibly can and complement that mix we already have.

Get excited, Blues: Watch the best highlights of Blake Acres The 26-year-old joins Carlton after 120 games with Fremantle and St Kilda

"He's been able to do that at Fremantle, and then there's an obvious work-rate that he brings and being able to get up and back.

"Having met him the last few days, he's quite sizeable too, so he won't shirk the contest."

Voss described his role during the build-up to the draft as getting to know the player pool, but also homing in on the competitiveness and resilience of potential recruits.

The coach said his willingness to delegate and empower staff would extend to the Blues' pre-season program.

"For me, you've got people in their positions, let them do their jobs. They're experts in their roles," he said.

"You're clearly there to ask questions, you're clearly there to set a vision and a direction and have a philosophy on the way you want to do things.

"And as long as you're heading in that direction, you need to let people do their jobs."