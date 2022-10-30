DRAFT prospects Alwyn and Jayden Davey have both officially nominated Essendon under the father-son rule.

The twin sons of former Bombers small forward Alwyn Senior had until this Wednesday's deadline to commit to being a part of the father-son process.

The nomination is the first official step for the Bombers to select both of the brothers, with the secondary bidding nomination to be lodged with the AFL by November 21.

Alwyn Junior could attract a bid inside the first 20 or so selections on draft night after an exciting season with the Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro, while Jayden sat out the year after undergoing his second knee reconstruction but is also a highly talented small forward.

The pair have boarded at Xavier College in Melbourne in recent years, having grown up being in the changerooms at the end of their father's 100-game career with the Bombers, and have also been a part of Essendon's father-son program.

The Davey twins are managed by Hemisphere Management Group, who also manage potential top pick and fellow father-son prospect Will Ashcroft in this year's pool.

Davey Senior kicked 120 goals for the Bombers across his seven-year career at the club, while his brother Aaron Davey, the uncle of Alwyn Junior and Jayden, played 178 games and booted 174 goals for the Demons.

Alwyn Davey celebrates a goal for Essendon in the 2023 Anzac Day game. Picture: AFL Photos

The national draft will be held on November 28-29, while the rookie draft will be held on November 30.

Father-son Jaspa Fletcher will also head to Brisbane, while Adelaide has nominated Max Michalanney, the son of Jim, as a father-son selection.

North Melbourne can also select Cooper Harvey, the son of all-time games record holder Brent, as a father-son pick.