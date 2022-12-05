Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay leave the field after Carlton's loss to Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON forward Harry McKay says the team will use its heartbreaking finish to the season as motivation for 2023 as it looks to break a 10-year finals drought.

As senior players returned to Ikon Park on Monday for the first official day of pre-season - minus Sam Walsh who is nursing a back injury - McKay said there was a sense of unfinished business after the Blues' dramatic one-point loss to arch-rival Collingwood saw them slip out of the eight for the first time the entire season and miss a berth in September.

"Absolutely. I think we took some good strides last year but the way it finished definitely brings some motivation for this season and this pre-season," McKay said.

"We were pretty keen to get back and get amongst training."

Last two mins: Pies break Blues' hearts in thriller Enjoy the incredible final moments between the Magpies and Blues at the MCG

Walsh is expected to resume full training after Christmas as he continues to manage the injury that forced him out of that round 23 loss to the Magpies.

But McKay was confident the former No.1 pick would be fully fit for the club's season-opener against Richmond in March.

"He is going pretty well. Obviously, it's just managed at the moment, kind of doing a bit of an individual program. But post-Christmas, I fully expect him to be up and going again. He is ticking off everything he needs to do at the moment, so he will be all good," McKay said.

"Someone of Sam's quality, not only as a person but as a professional, it doesn't matter what his preparation will be like. He will get the best out of himself.

"I am sure come round one he will be in a position to play his best footy. Professional guys like Sam always find a way to get the best out of themselves."

Sam Walsh at Carlton training at Ikon Park on July 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

McKay said he had already noticed a significant culture shift in their second pre-season under coach Michael Voss as training standards have lifted.

"I've been here seven years now and there have definitely been some ups and downs but over the last 12 to 24 months. Even though results-wise we haven't got to where we want to, there’s been a lot of positive change at the club," he said.

"We talk about culture and the environment, coming to work every day, it's just a really good place to be.

"After 12 months of new coaches and a new system, you expect that [change]. But I've been really impressed with the standard of training so far over the last two weeks and the way the guys have turned up in good nick shows we’re on the right path for sure."

Michael Voss and Sam Docherty look on after the R23 clash between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on August 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

With McKay rejecting the lure of free agency to sign a long-term contract extension just weeks after forward partner Charlie Curnow, the Blues have secured a potent attacking combination inside 50 for years to come.

McKay said there was never any doubt about where he wanted to play his football.

"It was a very easy decision – Carlton was the only team I wanted to play for and those discussions happened really quickly so the negotiations didn't take long at all," he said.

"I'm really comfortable with how we're going at the moment and to be able to re-sign long term, I'm extremely proud to be able to play for Carlton for the next eight years and I'm really grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity as well."