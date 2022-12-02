CARLTON star Sam Walsh won't resume full training until after Christmas as he continues to manage a back injury.

Walsh played 20 games for the Blues this year before missing the round 23 loss to Collingwood that cost Carlton a finals spot.

The Blues said on Friday that the gun midfielder has continued to manage the issue over the off-season and "will not partake in skills training this side of Christmas".

Walsh, the No.1 pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, averaged a career-high 32.1 disposals this year.

Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues endured what was an injury-hampered 2022.

Ruckman Marc Pittonet, who played eight games this year before hurting his knee, resumed running on Wednesday and is set to commence his skills program in January.

George Hewett, who impressed early in the year before needing back surgery, is on track to resume the same program in the new year.

George Hewett in action for Carlton against Fremantle in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Matthew Kennedy (foot surgery) and Corey Durdin (shoulder reconstruction) are back in full training.

Meanwhile, Lachie Fogarty is set to join the skills program in January following his end-of-season back surgery.

The Blues strengthened in the off-season by bringing in Blake Acres from Fremantle during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while they drafted Oliver Hollands (pick 11), Lachie Cowan (30), Jaxon Binns (32) and Harry Lemmey (47).