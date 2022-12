Steven May and Jake Melksham after Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards take a look at the players involved in off-field scandals in 2022.

- The two Jordan De Goey incidents abroad

- How Bailey Smith responded to his two-game ban

- The Dees, the restaurant and the altercation

