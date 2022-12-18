THERE'S little doubt 2022 was one of the most captivating seasons in recent memory and looking back on the best games of the year, it's easy to see why.

From Heath Chapman's remarkable game-saving spoil in the opening round, to Jordan Dawson and Jamie Elliott's memorable after-the-siren game-winners, this season had just about everything.

>> VOTE FOR THE BEST GAME OF 2022 IN THE POLL BELOW

As the year draws to an end, AFL.com.au has trawled through the 207 games and identified the best 12 from the season.

What do you think was the best game this year? Have your say in our poll below.

Adelaide 12.10 (82) lost to Fremantle 11.17 (83), R1

It's not often that a defensive play is the post-match talking point, but Heath Chapman's incredible last-ditch spoil will live long in the memory from this contest. After the Dockers had overturned an 18-point final-term deficit to sneak into the lead, Crow Ben Keays launched a kick towards goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in an attempt to pinch the four premiership points. Chapman, realising a rushed behind would lead to a draw, somehow kept the ball in play and helped Fremantle clear the danger zone to snatch victory.

Adelaide 15.6 (96) def Port Adelaide 13.14 (92), R3

Jordan Dawson picked the ultimate way to endear himself to a new fan base, kicking truly after the final siren to win the Showdown off his own boot. In a crazy finish, it was Lachie Murphy who took the mark just inside 50, but a crude Sam Mayes challenge saw the young Crow leave the field holding his neck – paving the way for former Swan Dawson to take the set shot. His left-foot kick started to the right but swung back through the middle to cap a memorable triumph.

Geelong 13.11 (89) def Richmond 13.8 (86), R15

This was the ultimate theme park rollercoaster ride with Geelong leading by as much as 35 points and then Richmond by as much as 17, before multiple lead changes in the final minutes. Tom Stewart stoked emotions with a hit on Dion Prestia that would ultimately see him suspended for four weeks, while Tyson Stengle and Jeremy Cameron were instrumental in the Cats' triumph. But it was Jack Henry who would play hero, shifting forward and taking a towering mark and kicking truly.

Western Bulldogs 17.8 (110) def Melbourne 15.10 (100), R19

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stole the show in this classic contest, kicking five goals including the sealer from outside 50m. Melbourne started quickly, leading by 27 points late in the first half, but the Dogs continued to chip away as their season hung by a thread, before the former No.1 draft pick stepped up big-time in the final term with three telling goals.

Collingwood 12.8 (80) def Essendon 11.10 (76), R19

This should be known as the 'Jamie Elliott Game' after the dynamic Collingwood forward capped an incredible comeback victory with a goal after the siren that will stand the test of time. The Magpies trailed by as much as 37 points and were still two points in arrears with 45 seconds remaining after Harrison Jones' set shot hit the post. They swept the ball the length of the MCG to give Elliott a chance from the junction of the boundary line and 50m arc. His dead-eye kick sailed through, sparking wild celebrations.

Richmond 15.14 (104) def Brisbane 14.13 (97), R20

Holding a 42-point lead just before half-time, it looked like Brisbane was finally going to snap its eight-year drought at the MCG. However, the recent three-time premiers had other ideas, with Shai Bolton (24 disposals, two goals and 12 score involvements) and Tom Lynch (four goals) leading a second-half charge to breathe life into their season. Former Brisbane Academy product Noah Cumberland had a huge influence with five goals and his late smother of a Darcy Gardiner kick led to Lynch's match-sealer.

Melbourne 11.13 (79) def Carlton 10.14 (74), R22

A Blues victory would guarantee them a finals spot for the first time since 2013, but Kysaiah Pickett was having none of it, kicking a stunning matchwinner with just 11 seconds remaining. The Saturday night contest was a high-pressure affair, with Angus Brayshaw (38 disposals) and Jake Melksham (four goals) standouts, but Charlie Curnow's only goal of the night, deep in the fourth quarter, looked enough for Carlton. But Pickett's gather and brilliant right foot snap would break their hearts.

Carlton 10.14 (74) lost to Collingwood 11.9 (75), R23

Rarely has a home and away match been more hyped in the build-up, and this one overdelivered in spades. Collingwood was playing for a top-four spot, while Carlton needed to win to stay in the top eight. As they'd done so many times during the season, the Magpies found a way to overturn a hefty deficit to sneak over the line. Jamie Elliott's goal inside the final two minutes would have lifted a roof off the MCG if it had one, while Patrick Cripps' Herculean performance would ultimately win him the Brownlow Medal.

Brisbane 16.10 (106) def Richmond 16.8 (104), EF

Entering the match as underdogs on their home turf, the Lions were staring down the barrel of another finals exit when ruckman Oscar McInerney was ruled out with concussion inside three minutes. Richmond looked winners when a late Tom Lynch set shot was signalled a goal, before it was controversially overturned by the ARC, giving Brisbane hope. Moments later Joe Daniher became the hero, kicking a late goal for the 17th and final lead change.

Geelong 11.12 (78) def Collingwood 10.12 (72), QF

This was the match that broke Collingwood's remarkable streak of close victories, and what a contest it was. Nip and tuck all day in front of a huge MCG crowd, it was Gary Rohan, so often maligned for his performances in finals, that would have the biggest say. The powerful Cats forward took a soaring pack mark and subsequently thumped the set shot home from outside 50 to give his team the lead deep into the final quarter and then gave the final handball for Max Holmes' match-winning goal.

Fremantle 11.7 (73) def Western Bulldogs 8.12 (60), EF

The Dockers' return to finals after a seven-year absence looked like being an absolute fizzer when they trailed by 41 points early in the second quarter. But they weren't going to roll over in front of a packed Optus Stadium. Led by midfielders Caleb Serong (33 disposals, including 10 clearances) and Andrew Brayshaw (32), Fremantle kicked 11 of the final 13 goals to storm to victory. Jye Amiss was an unlikely hero, kicking two goals in just his second career game.

Sydney 14.11 (95) def Collingwood 14.10 (94), PF

In a lovely piece of symmetry from the last time Sydney hosted a preliminary final at the SCG, it again won by a solitary point, just as it did in 1996 with Tony Lockett's famous behind after the siren against Essendon. This contest was every bit as dramatic, with Collingwood going within a whisker of overturning a 36-point second-half deficit before coming up just short. Sydney managed to rush a behind in the dying seconds to hang on as Collingwood frantically tried to score an elusive go-ahead goal.

