Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during the R6 clash between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on April 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

ESSENDON will be a team relevant in AFL Fantasy Draft as it aims to climb the ladder in 2023 under new coach Brad Scott.

Most coaches have owned Zach Merrett (MID, $959,000) in previous seasons, knowing they'll get premium scores. Darcy Parish (MID, $888,000) enjoyed having the highest percentage of centre bounce attendances for the Bombers. He has back-to-back seasons averaging 100-plus after the definite switch into the midfield.

Dylan Shiel (MID, $747,000) finished last season well, averaging 99 from the halfway mark.

>> Scroll down for all the Essendon prices and positions

Defenders at the Bombers experienced Fantasy success. Mason Redman (DEF, $754,000) had some big games including scores of 133, 125, 143 and 139. In each of these he took double-figure marks while averaging more than 30 disposals.

Numbers for Dyson Heppell (DEF/MID, $739,000) were relatively consistent as he played every game of 2022.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

Did you know that Zach Merrett (MID, $949,000) is the only player in the competition to average more than 100 points in every season from 2016? He will be remembered by 2022 Fantasy Classic winner Matt Mottram for his epic score of 172 in round 20 against North Melbourne. The HiLux-winning move to make Merrett his captain was the difference at the end of the season. Coaches can pick up the uber-premium at a good price as outlier scores of 51 (a disastrous game for the Bombers against Sydney) and 55 (heavy tag by GWS) brought his average below 110 for the first time in three years.

Dons get instant reply with Merrett ripper Zach Merrett produced this brilliant running goal to give his side the quick reply

Track their pre-season

Jake Stringer (FWD, $557,000) has been on a modified training program to start the pre-season. In most cases, an injury-interrupted pre-season can put a line through players … but when someone is priced up to $150,000 cheaper than their previous season's production, you have to keep an eye on them. Stringer is battling a groin complaint and is set to ramp up his training loads in the new year.

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Dual-position tempter

With centre bounce attendances drying up as the season wore on, Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000) has dual-position status as he played increased time in defence. He has been a consistent Fantasy player throughout his six-year career with a career average of 80, similar to what he delivered last season. Consider targeting McGrath in Fantasy Draft.

Bargain basement

While he might be a profitable cash cow in Fantasy Classic, Elijah Tsatas (MID, $292,000) should be high on your radar when it comes to drafting for your Fantasy Draft keeper league. Tsatas was taken with pick No.5 in November's NAB AFL Draft. He won the Oakleigh Chargers' best and fairest from six games where he averaged an impressive 33 disposals, seven marks and 115 Fantasy points in the NAB League.

Elijah Tsatas at Essendon training at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Draft sleeper

Will Setterfield (MID, $610,000) goes into 2023 with an average of 68.9 next to his name, though a truer reflection of his Fantasy chops is the 87.6 he averaged in his last five games of last season when recalled to the senior side. Setterfield was used as the medical substitute twice, including coming on late in the last quarter of his round 15 clash for just two disposals and five points. The former Blue averaged 120 in the VFL in his last seven appearances.

Will Setterfield during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Traded players often get some hype during the pre-season, especially as many are tracking towards a better role and hopefully greater Fantasy output. Sam Weideman (FWD, $399,000) has a tasty price tag and may offer some value as he'll deliver a better return than the 45.1 he averaged last year, but be aware that he has only scored more than 70 Fantasy points five times during his seven-year career. If you did want to be tempted, Weideman averaged 82 in the VFL last year with scores of 98, 117 and 101 to finish the season due to playing extra time in the ruck.

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Zach Merrett MID 107.2 19 $949,000 Darcy Parish MID 100.3 16 $888,000 Mason Redman DEF 85.1 20 $754,000 Dylan Shiel MID 84.4 19 $747,000 Kyle Langford MID/FWD 65 9 $744,000 Dyson Heppell DEF/MID 83.5 22 $739,000 Andrew McGrath DEF/MID 81.2 18 $719,000 Nic Martin MID/FWD 79.8 21 $707,000 Nick Hind DEF 77.2 21 $684,000 Jordan Ridley DEF 75.5 20 $669,000 Jye Caldwell MID 73.8 20 $653,000 Will Snelling FWD 53.6 8 $651,000 Andrew Phillips RUC 49.9 9 $648,000 Peter Wright FWD 68.9 22 $610,000 Will Setterfield MID 68.9 12 $610,000 Jake Stringer FWD 62.9 15 $557,000 Ben Hobbs FWD 61.1 16 $541,000 Jayden Laverde DEF 60.9 22 $539,000 Archie Perkins FWD 59.5 18 $527,000 Sam Draper RUC 59.2 22 $524,000 Jake Kelly DEF 58.8 21 $521,000 Nick Bryan RUC/FWD 45.4 5 $504,000 Sam Durham MID 56.8 20 $503,000 Matt Guelfi FWD 56.5 20 $500,000 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher DEF 54.4 12 $482,000 Massimo D'Ambrosio DEF 55 7 $443,000 Nik Cox MID 47.8 5 $423,000 Zach Reid DEF 40.1 7 $411,000 Sam Weideman FWD 45.1 10 $399,000 Harrison Jones FWD 41.9 10 $371,000 James Stewart DEF 46.2 5 $367,000 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti FWD - - $335,000 Elijah Tsatas MID - - $292,000 Jye Menzie FWD 42 2 $283,000 Kaine Baldwin FWD 35 4 $254,000 Lewis Hayes DEF - - $252,000 Alwyn Davey MID/FWD - - $212,000 Tex Wanganeen FWD 22 4 $200,000 Alastair Lord DEF - - $200,000 Cian McBride DEF/RUC - - $200,000 Patrick Voss FWD - - $200,000 Jayden Davey FWD - - $200,000 Rhett Mongomerie DEF - - $200,000 Anthony Munkara FWD - - $200,000

