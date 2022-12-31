WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

ESSENDON will be a team relevant in AFL Fantasy Draft as it aims to climb the ladder in 2023 under new coach Brad Scott.

Most coaches have owned Zach Merrett (MID, $959,000) in previous seasons, knowing they'll get premium scores. Darcy Parish (MID, $888,000) enjoyed having the highest percentage of centre bounce attendances for the Bombers. He has back-to-back seasons averaging 100-plus after the definite switch into the midfield.

Dylan Shiel (MID, $747,000) finished last season well, averaging 99 from the halfway mark.

>> Scroll down for all the Essendon prices and positions

Defenders at the Bombers experienced Fantasy success. Mason Redman (DEF, $754,000) had some big games including scores of 133, 125, 143 and 139. In each of these he took double-figure marks while averaging more than 30 disposals.

Numbers for Dyson Heppell (DEF/MID, $739,000) were relatively consistent as he played every game of 2022.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

Did you know that Zach Merrett (MID, $949,000) is the only player in the competition to average more than 100 points in every season from 2016? He will be remembered by 2022 Fantasy Classic winner Matt Mottram for his epic score of 172 in round 20 against North Melbourne. The HiLux-winning move to make Merrett his captain was the difference at the end of the season. Coaches can pick up the uber-premium at a good price as outlier scores of 51 (a disastrous game for the Bombers against Sydney) and 55 (heavy tag by GWS) brought his average below 110 for the first time in three years.

00:57
Published on

Dons get instant reply with Merrett ripper

Zach Merrett produced this brilliant running goal to give his side the quick reply

Published on

Track their pre-season

Jake Stringer (FWD, $557,000) has been on a modified training program to start the pre-season. In most cases, an injury-interrupted pre-season can put a line through players … but when someone is priced up to $150,000 cheaper than their previous season's production, you have to keep an eye on them. Stringer is battling a groin complaint and is set to ramp up his training loads in the new year.

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Dual-position tempter

With centre bounce attendances drying up as the season wore on, Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000) has dual-position status as he played increased time in defence. He has been a consistent Fantasy player throughout his six-year career with a career average of 80, similar to what he delivered last season. Consider targeting McGrath in Fantasy Draft.  

Bargain basement

While he might be a profitable cash cow in Fantasy Classic, Elijah Tsatas (MID, $292,000) should be high on your radar when it comes to drafting for your Fantasy Draft keeper league. Tsatas was taken with pick No.5 in November's NAB AFL Draft. He won the Oakleigh Chargers' best and fairest from six games where he averaged an impressive 33 disposals, seven marks and 115 Fantasy points in the NAB League.

Elijah Tsatas at Essendon training at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Draft sleeper

Will Setterfield (MID, $610,000) goes into 2023 with an average of 68.9 next to his name, though a truer reflection of his Fantasy chops is the 87.6 he averaged in his last five games of last season when recalled to the senior side. Setterfield was used as the medical substitute twice, including coming on late in the last quarter of his round 15 clash for just two disposals and five points. The former Blue averaged 120 in the VFL in his last seven appearances.

Will Setterfield during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Traded players often get some hype during the pre-season, especially as many are tracking towards a better role and hopefully greater Fantasy output. Sam Weideman (FWD, $399,000) has a tasty price tag and may offer some value as he'll deliver a better return than the 45.1 he averaged last year, but be aware that he has only scored more than 70 Fantasy points five times during his seven-year career. If you did want to be tempted, Weideman averaged 82 in the VFL last year with scores of 98, 117 and 101 to finish the season due to playing extra time in the ruck.

Player

Position

2022 Average

2022 Games

2023 Price

Zach Merrett

MID

107.2

19

$949,000

Darcy Parish

MID

100.3

16

$888,000

Mason Redman

DEF

85.1

20

$754,000

Dylan Shiel

MID

84.4

19

$747,000

Kyle Langford

MID/FWD

65

9

$744,000

Dyson Heppell

DEF/MID

83.5

22

$739,000

Andrew McGrath

DEF/MID

81.2

18

$719,000

Nic Martin

MID/FWD

79.8

21

$707,000

Nick Hind

DEF

77.2

21

$684,000

Jordan Ridley

DEF

75.5

20

$669,000

Jye Caldwell

MID

73.8

20

$653,000

Will Snelling

FWD

53.6

8

$651,000

Andrew Phillips

RUC

49.9

9

$648,000

Peter Wright

FWD

68.9

22

$610,000

Will Setterfield

MID

68.9

12

$610,000

Jake Stringer

FWD

62.9

15

$557,000

Ben Hobbs

FWD

61.1

16

$541,000

Jayden Laverde

DEF

60.9

22

$539,000

Archie Perkins

FWD

59.5

18

$527,000

Sam Draper

RUC

59.2

22

$524,000

Jake Kelly

DEF

58.8

21

$521,000

Nick Bryan

RUC/FWD

45.4

5

$504,000

Sam Durham

MID

56.8

20

$503,000

Matt Guelfi

FWD

56.5

20

$500,000

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

DEF

54.4

12

$482,000

Massimo D'Ambrosio

DEF

55

7

$443,000

Nik Cox

MID

47.8

5

$423,000

Zach Reid

DEF

40.1

7

$411,000

Sam Weideman

FWD

45.1

10

$399,000

Harrison Jones

FWD

41.9

10

$371,000

James Stewart

DEF

46.2

5

$367,000

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

FWD

-

-

$335,000

Elijah Tsatas

MID

-

-

$292,000

Jye Menzie

FWD

42

2

$283,000

Kaine Baldwin

FWD

35

4

$254,000

Lewis Hayes

DEF

-

-

$252,000

Alwyn Davey

MID/FWD

-

-

$212,000

Tex Wanganeen

FWD

22

4

$200,000

Alastair Lord

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Cian McBride

DEF/RUC

-

-

$200,000

Patrick Voss

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Jayden Davey

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Rhett Mongomerie

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Anthony Munkara

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.