WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.
ESSENDON will be a team relevant in AFL Fantasy Draft as it aims to climb the ladder in 2023 under new coach Brad Scott.
Most coaches have owned Zach Merrett (MID, $959,000) in previous seasons, knowing they'll get premium scores. Darcy Parish (MID, $888,000) enjoyed having the highest percentage of centre bounce attendances for the Bombers. He has back-to-back seasons averaging 100-plus after the definite switch into the midfield.
Dylan Shiel (MID, $747,000) finished last season well, averaging 99 from the halfway mark.
Defenders at the Bombers experienced Fantasy success. Mason Redman (DEF, $754,000) had some big games including scores of 133, 125, 143 and 139. In each of these he took double-figure marks while averaging more than 30 disposals.
Numbers for Dyson Heppell (DEF/MID, $739,000) were relatively consistent as he played every game of 2022.
Lock them in
Did you know that Zach Merrett (MID, $949,000) is the only player in the competition to average more than 100 points in every season from 2016? He will be remembered by 2022 Fantasy Classic winner Matt Mottram for his epic score of 172 in round 20 against North Melbourne. The HiLux-winning move to make Merrett his captain was the difference at the end of the season. Coaches can pick up the uber-premium at a good price as outlier scores of 51 (a disastrous game for the Bombers against Sydney) and 55 (heavy tag by GWS) brought his average below 110 for the first time in three years.
Track their pre-season
Jake Stringer (FWD, $557,000) has been on a modified training program to start the pre-season. In most cases, an injury-interrupted pre-season can put a line through players … but when someone is priced up to $150,000 cheaper than their previous season's production, you have to keep an eye on them. Stringer is battling a groin complaint and is set to ramp up his training loads in the new year.
Dual-position tempter
With centre bounce attendances drying up as the season wore on, Andrew McGrath (DEF/MID, $719,000) has dual-position status as he played increased time in defence. He has been a consistent Fantasy player throughout his six-year career with a career average of 80, similar to what he delivered last season. Consider targeting McGrath in Fantasy Draft.
Bargain basement
While he might be a profitable cash cow in Fantasy Classic, Elijah Tsatas (MID, $292,000) should be high on your radar when it comes to drafting for your Fantasy Draft keeper league. Tsatas was taken with pick No.5 in November's NAB AFL Draft. He won the Oakleigh Chargers' best and fairest from six games where he averaged an impressive 33 disposals, seven marks and 115 Fantasy points in the NAB League.
Draft sleeper
Will Setterfield (MID, $610,000) goes into 2023 with an average of 68.9 next to his name, though a truer reflection of his Fantasy chops is the 87.6 he averaged in his last five games of last season when recalled to the senior side. Setterfield was used as the medical substitute twice, including coming on late in the last quarter of his round 15 clash for just two disposals and five points. The former Blue averaged 120 in the VFL in his last seven appearances.
Buyer beware
Traded players often get some hype during the pre-season, especially as many are tracking towards a better role and hopefully greater Fantasy output. Sam Weideman (FWD, $399,000) has a tasty price tag and may offer some value as he'll deliver a better return than the 45.1 he averaged last year, but be aware that he has only scored more than 70 Fantasy points five times during his seven-year career. If you did want to be tempted, Weideman averaged 82 in the VFL last year with scores of 98, 117 and 101 to finish the season due to playing extra time in the ruck.
|
Player
|
Position
|
2022 Average
|
2022 Games
|
2023 Price
|
Zach Merrett
|
MID
|
107.2
|
19
|
$949,000
|
Darcy Parish
|
MID
|
100.3
|
16
|
$888,000
|
Mason Redman
|
DEF
|
85.1
|
20
|
$754,000
|
Dylan Shiel
|
MID
|
84.4
|
19
|
$747,000
|
Kyle Langford
|
MID/FWD
|
65
|
9
|
$744,000
|
Dyson Heppell
|
DEF/MID
|
83.5
|
22
|
$739,000
|
Andrew McGrath
|
DEF/MID
|
81.2
|
18
|
$719,000
|
Nic Martin
|
MID/FWD
|
79.8
|
21
|
$707,000
|
Nick Hind
|
DEF
|
77.2
|
21
|
$684,000
|
Jordan Ridley
|
DEF
|
75.5
|
20
|
$669,000
|
Jye Caldwell
|
MID
|
73.8
|
20
|
$653,000
|
Will Snelling
|
FWD
|
53.6
|
8
|
$651,000
|
Andrew Phillips
|
RUC
|
49.9
|
9
|
$648,000
|
Peter Wright
|
FWD
|
68.9
|
22
|
$610,000
|
Will Setterfield
|
MID
|
68.9
|
12
|
$610,000
|
Jake Stringer
|
FWD
|
62.9
|
15
|
$557,000
|
Ben Hobbs
|
FWD
|
61.1
|
16
|
$541,000
|
Jayden Laverde
|
DEF
|
60.9
|
22
|
$539,000
|
Archie Perkins
|
FWD
|
59.5
|
18
|
$527,000
|
Sam Draper
|
RUC
|
59.2
|
22
|
$524,000
|
Jake Kelly
|
DEF
|
58.8
|
21
|
$521,000
|
Nick Bryan
|
RUC/FWD
|
45.4
|
5
|
$504,000
|
Sam Durham
|
MID
|
56.8
|
20
|
$503,000
|
Matt Guelfi
|
FWD
|
56.5
|
20
|
$500,000
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
DEF
|
54.4
|
12
|
$482,000
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
DEF
|
55
|
7
|
$443,000
|
Nik Cox
|
MID
|
47.8
|
5
|
$423,000
|
Zach Reid
|
DEF
|
40.1
|
7
|
$411,000
|
Sam Weideman
|
FWD
|
45.1
|
10
|
$399,000
|
Harrison Jones
|
FWD
|
41.9
|
10
|
$371,000
|
James Stewart
|
DEF
|
46.2
|
5
|
$367,000
|
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$335,000
|
Elijah Tsatas
|
MID
|
-
|
-
|
$292,000
|
Jye Menzie
|
FWD
|
42
|
2
|
$283,000
|
Kaine Baldwin
|
FWD
|
35
|
4
|
$254,000
|
Lewis Hayes
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$252,000
|
Alwyn Davey
|
MID/FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$212,000
|
Tex Wanganeen
|
FWD
|
22
|
4
|
$200,000
|
Alastair Lord
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Cian McBride
|
DEF/RUC
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Patrick Voss
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Jayden Davey
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Rhett Mongomerie
|
DEF
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
|
Anthony Munkara
|
FWD
|
-
|
-
|
$200,000
