WITH AFL Fantasy launching in early January, The Traders are previewing every club in reverse finishing order to help you prepare for the 2023 season.

WILL the Suns continue their improvement in 2023 and therefore lift their AFL Fantasy output?

The player who took the biggest step towards being considered a Fantasy premium was Noah Anderson (MID, $870,000). Taking his average from 81 to 98.3, Anderson showed he can mix it with the best by reaching 110 six times. The peak was when he kicked the match-winning goal against Richmond. His two goals, 26 disposals, nine marks and seven tackles helped him to a career-high 141.

A few games into their careers, it looked like Matt Rowell (MID, $664,000) might be the Fantasy pick of the No.1 and 2 picks in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, but at this stage, Anderson has him covered.

Rowell improved on his previous season; however, he didn't hit the stat-lines, such as marks, required to help boost his score.

Brandon Ellis (DEF/MID, $761,000) played enough time in defence to pick up dual-position status. He has produced some of his better numbers since moving to Gold Coast three years ago. With an average of more than 100 during the last six rounds, consider moving Ellis up your Fantasy Draft board as he should eclipse the 86 he averaged last season if he has more time behind the ball.

Lock them in

While Touk Miller (MID, $972,000) was 2021's top averaging player, he didn't reach the same heights last year but he proved he's a premium Fantasy midfielder. Miller had some up-and-down scores throughout the season with four scores under 90 and nine scores of 120 or more. His ceiling is what can make him a captain option. Miller has played all but one game in the last three seasons. Most importantly, Miller is passing the pre-season photo test.

Touk Miller in action at a Gold Coast training session on December 9, 2022. Picture: Twitter (@GoldCoastSUNS)

Track their pre-season

The surprise ruck selection of the year was Jarrod Witts (RUC, $801,000). Coming off an ACL, most were worried about his output as he hadn't completed a full pre-season on the track. Witts played every game and finished second behind Max Gawn for most points scored in the season of all rucks. In the world of increased dual-ruck set ups, Witts should continue to be the main man for the Suns with Mabior Chol helping out where needed. An uninterrupted pre-season could make Gold Coast's captain a safe selection as your Fantasy Draft ruck.

Dual-position tempter

Where does Jed Anderson (MID/FWD, $738,000) fit in at the Suns? While he's priced based on his 2022 output, the dual-position player managed to deliver some big scores with 149 against St Kilda and 142 against Collingwood. He recorded his best disposal, mark and tackle counts for the season in these matches. Signed by the Suns in December as a supplementary selection period addition, it will be worth monitoring Anderson this pre-season as he could be in the mix as a top 20 forward if he gets some time playing as an inside midfielder.

Bargain basement

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $290,000) may get an opportunity to debut early in 2023 for the Suns. The first round draft pick averaged two goals per game in the NAB League and is likely to start playing as a forward. They may opt to go with former Lion Tom Berry (FWD, $286,000) as one of their small forwards. He is also rookie priced and may be worth considering depending on the cash cows available.

Draft sleeper

As you're looking to select your bench forward in Fantasy Draft, consider Jack Lukosius (FWD, $565,000). He averaged 63.8 last season, a drop from his 86 in 2021. The reason for this was a switch to the forward-line. While there isn't anything to suggest this won't continue, the return of Ben King may help push him up the field … or possibly back to that Fantasy-friendly role in the backline where he is able to take marks to build his score. It might be a stretch, but if he does switch it up, Lukosius will be on your field after picking him up as a super-late pick.

Buyer beware

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $636,000) has been a name spoken about by Fantasy coaches since his debut season. He played the last two games of 2016 and his round 23 clash against Port Adelaide was one for the record books. Fiorini racked up 34 disposals, 12 tackles, seven marks, and kicked two goals to score 166 Fantasy points. He has shown that he can score with Fantasy tons making up more than a third of his career scores. Fiorini could be seen as under-priced in Fantasy Classic and a late round steal in Fantasy Draft based on his season average of 71.8. While it would be great to have someone who has such a Fantasy game, he has played less than half of Gold Coast's games in the last three years and could be a risky selection.

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Touk Miller MID 109.8 22 $972,000 Noah Anderson MID 98.2 21 $870,000 Jarrod Witts RUC 90.5 22 $801,000 Brandon Ellis DEF/MID 85.9 21 $761,000 Jed Anderson MID/FWD 83.4 14 $738,000 David Swallow MID 81 22 $717,000 Lachie Weller DEF 76.5 11 $677,000 Ben Ainsworth FWD 76 22 $673,000 Matt Rowell MID 75 22 $664,000 Brayden Fiorini MID 71.8 13 $636,000 Jack Lukosius FWD 63.8 13 $565,000 Connor Budarick DEF 65.3 9 $561,000 Elijah Hollands MID 73.2 5 $551,000 Darcy Macpherson DEF/FWD 55.3 8 $548,000 Wil Powell DEF 59.8 12 $530,000 Nick Holman FWD 57.9 20 $513,000 Ben Long DEF/FWD 57.9 18 $513,000 Sam Flanders MID/FWD 44.3 9 $508,000 Charlie Ballard DEF 55.4 18 $491,000 Mabior Chol FWD 53.7 22 $476,000 Sean Lemmens DEF 53 20 $469,000 Jy Farrar DEF 51.4 14 $455,000 Sam Collins DEF 51.4 22 $455,000 Alex Sexton FWD 45 3 $421,000 Joel Jeffrey FWD 55.6 5 $418,000 Malcolm Rosas FWD 45.7 15 $405,000 Jeremy Sharp MID 44.9 11 $398,000 Levi Casboult FWD 44 21 $390,000 Alex Davies MID/FWD 43.8 15 $388,000 Chris Burgess DEF/FWD 28.5 2 $374,000 Sam Day FWD 40.8 4 $367,000 Mac Andrew DEF 48.5 4 $352,000 Rory Atkins DEF/MID 42.4 7 $342,000 Caleb Graham DEF 37.8 15 $335,000 Charlie Constable DEF/MID 18 1 $332,000 Ben King FWD - - $316,000 Bailey Humphrey MID/FWD - - $290,000 Jake Stein DEF 35.7 7 $288,000 Thomas Berry FWD 42.5 2 $286,000 Hewago Paul Oea FWD 38.5 4 $280,000 Connor Blakely MID - - $235,000 James Tsitas MID/FWD 23 1 $200,000 Bodhi Uwland DEF/MID - - $200,000 Ned Moyle RUC - - $200,000 Oskar Faulkhead MID/FWD - - $200,000 Sandy Brodk DEF - - $200,000 Lloyd Johnson DEF - - $200,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.