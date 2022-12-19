Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates a goal during the R23 clash between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has received an early Christmas present after locking in gun midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke on a two-year contract extension.

With Ben Cunnington sitting out most of the season, the 23-year-old took his game to new heights and has become one of the Kangaroos' most important players in the middle.

Davies-Uniacke averaged 24.9 disposals, 5.3 clearances and five inside 50s from 21 matches to finish runner-up behind Jy Simpkin in the club's best and fairest award.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Davies-Uniacke drills long-range stunner to continue Roos' run Luke Davies-Uniacke kicks a superb goal on the run

Davies-Uniacke was due to come out of contract at the end of next season, but his re-signing will see him remain in blue and white until at least 2025.

"Luke has rapidly become one of the club's most important players, there are plenty of examples of that throughout the season just gone," head of football talent Brady Rawlings said.

"We're ecstatic to have a player of his calibre commit to North Melbourne for another two years, he's such a terrific person to have at the club both on and off the field, and we know how much our members and fans have loved his recent rise as a footballer.

"We've got so much confidence in him, and we look forward to seeing him take his game to yet another level."

North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke in action against West Coast in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Davies-Uniacke has played 71 AFL matches since being selected with pick No.4 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

The Kangaroos will now turn their attention to securing the signature of free agent Ben McKay.