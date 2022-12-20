LIVEWIRE Richmond forward Shai Bolton has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract extension, tying him to the Swinburne Centre until at least the end of 2028.

The 24-year-old dual premiership player received his first All-Australian honours last season, rewarded for a career-best year as a dominant roaming forward and stoppage player.

The gun youngster averaged 18 disposals, booted 43 goals and was a constant threat to opponents all over the ground.

He ranked No.3 in the League for score involvements and was behind only Tom Lynch at Richmond for shots on goal.

Formerly from Western Australia, the electric Tiger was taken at pick No.29 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

Bolton played mainly at VFL level for the Tigers in his first two seasons, developing his all-round game before emerging as a regular in the premiership-winning 2019 campaign.

Bolton said that he could not see himself playing his football anywhere else.

"I have loved the Club since I got drafted. I love the culture here, all the boys, the coaching staff and playing at the MCG," he said.

"It was pretty easy to decide in the end … I am super excited to stay here."

Richmond footy talent manager Blair Hartley said the club was thrilled to secure Bolton long-term.

"Shai is such an important part of our football program because of the person and player he is, so to have him commit for the next five years is brilliant news for everyone involved," he said.

"He has worked tirelessly to elevate his game in each season he's had with us. We are excited about what he can achieve individually and with us as a team as he continues to flourish as a footballer and leader.

"This contract rewards Shai's hard work, and we are delighted to have him and his family at the Club for another five years."