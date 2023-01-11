Oleg Markov during Gold Coast's match against North Melbourne in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Gold Coast and Richmond defender Oleg Markov is set to audition for a rookie spot on Collingwood's list ahead of next month's pre-season supplemental selection period deadline.

The 26-year-old was delisted by the Suns in October after playing 28 games across two seasons at Metricon Stadium, following 23 appearances in yellow and black between 2016 and 2020.

With Gold Coast adding a handful of mature talent at the end of the season – Ben Long, Tom Berry, Connor Blakely, Jake Stein and Jed Anderson all arrived via the SSP – Markov's exit caught some in the industry by surprise.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

But after the South Australian was overlooked by all clubs across the Draft and delisted free agency window, Magpies national recruiting manager Derek Hine reached out to organise a trial starting in January.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae and head of strategy Justin Leppitsch spent five years working with Markov at Punt Road and are both understood to rate the speedster.

Markov featured in Richmond's 2019 VFL Grand Final win over Williamstown under McRae's leadership.

Oleg Markov during Richmond's match against West Coast in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood reports back for training for the first time in 2023 on Thursday, but Markov is scheduled to start training with the club next Monday.

The Magpies also invited raw West Adelaide ruckman Oscar Steene to train with the club before Christmas after the South Australian was overlooked in both the AFL and Rookie Drafts in November.

The 19-year-old is set to resume his trial with the club this week.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

Former beach volleyballer Max Guehrer is also training with the club over the summer in an attempt to complete a code switch as a Category B Rookie.

Guehrer retired from beach volleyball in October after winning a Bronze Medal for Australia in the Asian Beach Volleyball Championships.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

With dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy being traded to Melbourne last October, the Magpies are looking for added ruck depth to support Darcy Cameron, Mason Cox and Aiden Begg.

The Magpies currently have one spot available on their rookie list.

The pre-season supplemental selection period closes on February 15.