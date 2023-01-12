CARLTON will be looking for a big year, and it has some stars worth considering.

For the Blues to take the next step, they will once again rely on their inspirational skipper Patrick Cripps (MID, $903,000), who led from the front in 2022. After starting the year on fire, he dropped away to some extent, eventually ending the season with an average of 102. He turned it up a notch in pursuit of a finals berth however, finishing the season averaging 113 in his last five which suggests some value heading into 2023.

>> See all the Carlton prices and positions by registering now for AFL Fantasy

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

Sam Docherty (DEF, $977,000): The inspirational Blue completed one of the all-time great comeback stories and as a result, had a ridiculously good Fantasy season. Back in 2017, Doc was rewriting the record books for a defender, racking up possessions at will on his way to a career-high average of 117. Last year, he smacked any lowered expectations out of the park , playing all 22 games and finishing with the second best average of his career at 110. What caught my eye, however, was his domination in the last five weeks where he averaged 118! He may actually be under-priced… What a gun!

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Sam Walsh (MID, $903,000): The superstar Blue has undergone surgery on his back to relieve pressure on a nerve and the club has announced it will keep him out for the start of the season, with no indication of when we can expect to see him hit the field.

It will be worth keeping an eye on his progress in the new year because he will likely slide to bargain territory in Draft. He is coming off averages of 109 and 103 the last two years and would be a handy mid-year addition to your midfield off the bench.

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Sam Walsh looks dejected after Carlton's round 18 loss to Geelong at the MCG on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Adam Cerra (MID, $780,000): There are no dual-position players worth taking at the Blues, so the closest I could get was a dual-club player (yeah, a stretch I know). The former Docker is set for a massive year, especially with the news Walsh will be missing from the midfield mix which at the very least will see a spike in his CBAs. Last year, Cerra started in a blaze of glory with 110 in round one before illness and injury stopped him getting a good run at it. The good news here is he is much better than his 88 average suggests, as we saw from round 17 onwards where his form resembled why he is so highly rated. He went on to average 108 in his last four games and is certainly a unique option to watch.

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Adam Cerra handballs during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Lachie Cowan (DEF, $242,000): The young Tasmanian was the 30th selection in the NAB AFL Draft and is certainly one to watch for our D6 or bench down back. He is yet another defender for the Blues who possesses great ability to provide drive out of defence and has no trouble finding it as we saw with his 33-disposal effort against the NT in the NAB League where he scored 122. He averaged 27 touches, five marks and three tackles for an impressive 100 from his 12 games.

Harry Lemmey, Ollie Hollands, Jaxon Binns and Lachie Cowan after being drafted to Carlton in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Carlton FC

Draft sleeper

Matt Kennedy (MID, $831,000): The rejuvenated Blue thrived under Michael Voss and it was only injury that could slow him in his career-best year where he averaged 94 from 17 games. Playing predominately through the midfield and attending 58 per cent of CBAs through the season, he started in a blaze of glory, averaging 113 across his first three games. Unfortunately, injury kept him from playing the last three games for the year but prior to that he was averaging 103 in his last five. He is another who will have an increased role in Walsh's absence.

Matthew Kennedy in action in Carlton's clash with Gold Coast in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Zac Williams (DEF, $614,000): Every year I flag Z-Will as a Draft sleeper or bargain option but unfortunately this season I have succumb to the buyer beware section. He managed only nine games due to injury in 2022 but his best was on display between rounds two and four where he went on a three-week tear, averaging 113 to reinforce why I am a fan. In reality, he is a risk due to injury, but I will launch if he slides to me in the latter rounds of Draft because his upside is far greater than his average.

Zac Williams is helped by a trainer after suffering a leg injury in Carlton's clash with GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Sam Docherty DEF 110.3 22 $977,000 Sam Walsh MID 103.4 20 $916,000 Patrick Cripps MID 102 21 $903,000 George Hewett MID 98.3 15 $870,000 Matthew Kennedy MID 93.8 17 $831,000 Adam Cerra MID 88.1 18 $780,000 Blake Acres MID 85.3 18 $755,000 Adam Saad DEF 81.9 21 $725,000 Nic Newman DEF 77.7 19 $688,000 Charlie Curnow FWD 76.6 22 $678,000 Harry McKay FWD 70.9 19 $628,000 Lochie O'Brien MID 70.4 19 $623,000 Zac Fisher FWD 70.3 22 $622,000 Jack Silvagni FWD 69.4 21 $615,000 Zac Williams DEF 69.9 9 $614,000 Marc Pittonet RUC 52 8 $583,000 Ed Curnow MID - - $552,000 Tom De Koning RUC 62.3 19 $552,000 Mitch McGovern DEF 67 7 $540,000 Matthew Cottrell MID/FWD 60.2 18 $533,000 Lewis Young DEF 56 19 $496,000 Jacob Weitering DEF 54.5 18 $483,000 Lachie Fogarty MID/FWD 31.3 3 $470,000 Matthew Owies FWD 53.1 17 $470,000 Jack Martin FWD 51 12 $452,000 Lachie Plowman DEF 45.9 15 $406,000 Jack Carroll FWD 52.6 5 $396,000 Brodie Kemp DEF/FWD 56 3 $392,000 Paddy Dow MID 56 2 $377,000 Corey Durdin FWD 41.8 21 $370,000 Josh Honey FWD 33.8 4 $358,000 Jordan Boyd DEF 44 7 $355,000 Jesse Motlop FWD 40 12 $354,000 David Cuningham MID/FWD - - $307,000 Caleb Marchbank DEF 41 4 $298,000 Oliver Hollands MID - - $280,000 Lachie Cowan DEF - - $242,000 Jaxon Binns MID/FWD - - $238,000 Sam Durdin DEF 33 1 $213,000 Harry Lemmey FWD - - $208,000 Sam Philp FWD - - $201,000 Alex Mirkov RUC - - $200,000 Domanic Akuei DEF/RUC - - $200,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.