The Lions have been a Fantasy-relevant club for a number of years with the likes of Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage (MID, $909,000), Dayne Zorko and Jarryd Lyons (MID, $810,000) producing elite numbers in recent times.

They remain in the premiership window this year so we can expect their high scoring midfield ways to continue and it won't take long for star recruit Josh Dunkley to get right amongst it in what could be a career-best year! And that’s saying something.

Lock them in

Lachie Neale (MID, $947,000). The star ball magnet has been a mark of consistency for a number of years, averaging triple figures in seven of the past eight seasons. He is coming off an impressive 22-game season where he averaged the third-highest total of his career at 107. He showed last year that he is still capable of scoring with the best in the game, averaging 117 between rounds five and 13. He is once again an option to start in your midfield.

Lachie Neale in action during the semi-final between Brisbane and Melbourne on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

After basically dominating the past 11 years from a Fantasy perspective, Dayne Zorko (FWD, $731,000) wasn't himself last year, dropping his average by 25 points from 2021 to record the second lowest of his career at 83. That included many injury-effected scores including 6, 32, 44 and 49, which dragged his average and price down. On the flip side, he can still score with the best, registering two scores over 130, topped by 145. Tracking Zorko's pre-season has been a non-existent process the past few years as he has been limited by injury, but he is on the track and looking as fit as he's ever been. He's an interesting one.

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko ahead of the 2022 preliminary final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

I have always been a massive fan of Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $963,000), but not always a fan of the way he was used at the Dogs. You get the feeling the Lions headhunted him with the intention of playing him predominantly through the midfield and that equals one thing - huge points. He is a genuine star of the competition, as we saw in his last five games of the year where his CBA increased to 60 per cent and he averaged an impressive 119 in that time. Don't be surprised if he hits those areas this year and he's an absolute lock given he is in the mix to be the highest-scoring player in the competition.

Josh Dunkley poses in his new club colours after Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) is a Piglet. He averaged 118 for Sandringham in the NAB League which included scores of 138 and 139. He then showed he could do it at VFL level by scoring 111, 116 and 122. Do not be scared off by his inflated rookie price tag, he is worth every cent as he is capable of making an instant impact in the Lions midfield.

Because exciting youngster Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $200,000) debuted in the finals, he remains at basement rookie price. He did a great job over the three-week stretch he played, registering scores of 52, 61 and 51, which is more than enough to keep his price rising. In the Lions VFL team, he averaged a respectable 65 and is certainly one to grab if he starts the season in the seniors.

Darcy Wilmot celebrates his first goal in Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond at The Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

For many years Daniel Rich (DEF, $747,000) has carried the responsibility of being the attacking defender, but last year it became evident he now has a partner in crime. Keidean Coleman (DEF, $688,000) not only showed plenty of flare, but he was able to convert it to a score, registering six scores over 90 after round 10, including two hundreds. I think he is in line for a breakout season, so bump him up your defender rankings.

Keidean Coleman in action for Brisbane against Melbourne in the 2022 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Although I am a fan of Cam Rayner (FWD, $570,000), he just doesn't seem to convert his good games to strong Fantasy scores. There is no doubting he is very impactful, but the fact he only reached 20 possessions on four occasions last year holds his scoring potential back.

