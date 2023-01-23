MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn is set to be sidelined for only a fortnight after he strained his hamstring at training last Friday.

The six-time All-Australian underwent scans over the weekend that confirmed a low-grade strain.

Gawn has already started a modified training program and is expected to transition back into training with main group early next month.

Getting stuck straight into his rehab. 👊 pic.twitter.com/GXDeW8s39l — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) January 23, 2023

The 31-year-old will miss some match simulation sessions across the next few weeks, but will return for practice matches in late February and early March ahead of the start of the season.

The severity and timing of the injury means Simon Goodwin will still get the chance to tinker with his ruck set-up ahead of the Dees' season-opener against the Western Bulldogs on March 18.

Melbourne has secured the services of two-time Copeland Trophy winner Brodie Grundy, who hasn't played at senior level since he injured his posterior cruciate ligament in Collingwood's Anzac Day game against Essendon last year.

The dual All-Australian returned for one VFL game in July before suffering a stress fracture in his foot, which ended his season.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs recruit Rory Lobb has avoided a serious interruption to his first pre-season at the club after injuring his ankle on Friday.

Rory Lobb in action at the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old sent a scare through the Dogs camp last week when he hobbled off Skinner Reserve and applied ice to the injury.

But the former Docker showed no signs of the issue on Monday morning, completing a full session to continue a strong maiden summer at the Dogs.