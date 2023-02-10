BRISBANE is the standout club when it comes to goalkicking firepower ahead of the 2023 season.

The depth of attacking options at the Lions was underlined last season by the eight players they had who kicked 20 or more goals, three more than any other team in the competition (Sydney, Collingwood and Fremantle each had five).

LIST ANALYSIS Where does your club rank for age and experience?

The Lions are also equal top of two other goalkicking lists heading into this season; the most players with 100-plus career goals and the most players with 50-plus goal seasons.

Brisbane has eight players who have booted more than 100 career goals, equal top alongside Collingwood, while they also have three players who have kicked 50 or more goals in a season, as do Geelong and Melbourne.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's win over Melbourne in the 2022 semi-final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies, conversely, are one of six clubs with no players on their list to have kicked 50-plus goals in a season, along with Fremantle, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

LIST ANALYSIS Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?

Some of those six clubs may come as a surprise, but while the likes of Jamie Elliott (227 career goals), Michael Walters (315), Toby Greene (265) and Charlie Dixon (310) are prolific, they are yet to cross the 50-goal mark in a season.

And if Brisbane's goalkicking depth wasn't enough in 2022, the arrival from Hawthorn of Jack Gunston only adds to its firepower. The veteran has kicked the most career goals on the Lions' list and has also exceeded 50 in a year on four occasions, the fifth-most among current players behind Lance Franklin (13 times), Jack Riewoldt (nine), Tom Hawkins (eight) and Jeremy Cameron (five).

Most goals: Taylor Walker (536)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 2 (Taylor Walker, Rory Sloane)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Taylor Walker - 3 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Taylor Walker (47)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 11.3 (equal 12th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty, Shane McAdam)

Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty celebrate a goal against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Jack Gunston (430)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Jack Gunston, Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Dayne Zorko, Eric Hipwood, Lincoln McCarthy, Daniel Rich, Lachie Neale)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Jack Gunston - 4, Charlie Cameron - 3, Joe Daniher)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Charlie Cameron (54)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 14.2 (third most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 8 (Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Zac Bailey, Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood, Dan McStay, Cam Rayner, Hugh McCluggage)

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's win over Melbourne in the 2022 semi-final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Harry McKay (174)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Jack Martin, Mitch McGovern)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Charlie Curnow (64)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 12.2 (eighth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Patrick Cripps)

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay celebrate a Carlton goal against West Coast in R17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most goals: Jamie Elliott (227)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Jamie Elliott, Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey, Brody Mihocek, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Dan McStay, Mason Cox)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Brody Mihocek (41)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 12.1 (ninth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 5 (Brody Mihocek, Jack Ginnivan, Jamie Elliott, Oliver Henry, Darcy Cameron)

Jamie Elliott kicks a goal after the siren for Collingwood against Essendon in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Jake Stringer (304)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Jake Stringer, Peter Wright, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jake Stringer, Peter Wright)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Peter Wright (53)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 11.3 (equal 12th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 2 (Peter Wright, Jake Stringer)

Peter Wright celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Michael Walters (315)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Michael Walters, Nat Fyfe, Matt Taberner)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Rory Lobb (36)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 11.3 (equal 12th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 5 (Rory Lobb, Lachie Schultz, Michael Frederick, Michael Walters, Matt Taberner)

Michael Walters celebrates a goal during round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (732)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 7 (Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield, Isaac Smith, Gary Rohan, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Tom Hawkins - 8, Jeremy Cameron - 5, Tyson Stengle)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Tom Hawkins (67)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 14.4 (second most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 4 (Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle, Brad Close)

Tom Hawkins kicks a goal during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Levi Casboult (191)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Levi Casboult, Alex Sexton, Sam Day)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Mabior Chol (44)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 12.3 (seventh most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 4 (Mabior Chol, Levi Casboult, Izak Rankine, Ben Ainsworth)

Levi Casboult celebrates a goal in Gold Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Toby Greene (265)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Harry Himmelberg, Callan Ward, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Toby Greene (37)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 10.8 (16th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Harry Himmelberg)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Leading goalkickers: Every Toby Greene goal in 2022 GWS Giants' star forward kicked 37 goals from 15 games in 2022

Most goals: Luke Breust (481)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 2 (Luke Breust, Chad Wingard)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Luke Breust - 3, Chad Wingard)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Luke Breust (40)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 11.9 (equal 10th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 4 (Luke Breust, Mitch Lewis, Jack Gunston, Dylan Moore)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Leading goalkickers: Every Luke Breust goal in 2022 Hawthorn's veteran forward kicked 40 goals from 21 games in 2022

Most goals: Ben Brown (342)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Ben Brown, Bayley Fritsch, Jake Melksham, Tom McDonald, Christian Petracca)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Ben Brown - 3, Bayley Fritsch - 2, Tom McDonald)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Bayley Fritsch (55)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 12.5 (sixth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Bayley Fritsch, Kysaiah Pickett, Ben Brown)

Melbourne celebrates a Bayley Fritsch goal in its semi-final against Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most goals: Jack Ziebell (182)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Jack Ziebell, Todd Goldstein, Nick Larkey, Cam Zurhaar)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Nick Larkey (38)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 8.8 (18th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 2 (Nick Larkey, Cam Zurhaar)

Cam Zurhaar celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Charlie Dixon (310)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Charlie Dixon, Travis Boak, Orazio Fantasia, Jeremy Finlayson, Todd Marshall)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Todd Marshall (45)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 11.9 (equal 10th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 4 (Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper, Mitch Georgiades, Jeremy Finlayson)

Todd Marshall celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most goals: Jack Riewoldt (755)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Jack Riewoldt, Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin, Jason Castagna, Shai Bolton)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jack Riewoldt - 9, Tom Lynch - 3)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Tom Lynch (63)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 14.5 (most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Tom Lynch, Shai Bolton, Jack Riewoldt)

Jack Riewoldt celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Most goals: Tim Membrey (257)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Tim Membrey, Dan Butler, Jade Gresham, Max King, Jack Billings)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Max King)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Max King (52)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 11.2 (15th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Max King, Tim Membrey, Jack Higgins)

Max King kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against Richmond in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Lance Franklin (1047)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Lance Franklin, Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney, Luke Parker, Sam Reid, Will Hayward)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Lance Franklin - 13)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Lance Franklin (52)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 13.4 (fourth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 5 (Lance Franklin, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward, Tom Papley, Chad Warner)

Lance Franklin celebrates a goal during the R22 clash between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Jack Darling (484)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps, Luke Shuey, Liam Ryan, Nic Naitanui)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Jack Darling - 2)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Josh Kennedy (37)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 9.6 (17th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps)

Jack Darling celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals: Josh Bruce (234)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Josh Bruce, Marcus Bontempelli, Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb, Adam Treloar)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Josh Bruce, Aaron Naughton)

Leading goalkicker in 2022: Aaron Naughton (51)

Average goals kicked in 2022: 12.8 (fifth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2022: 3 (Aaron Naughton, Cody Weightman, Marcus Bontempelli)

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal against GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

No. of players with 100-plus career goals Brisbane, Collingwood 8 Geelong 7 Greater Western Sydney, Richmond, Sydney 6 Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast, Western Bulldogs 5 Carlton, North Melbourne 4 Essendon, Fremantle, Gold Coast 3 Adelaide, Hawthorn 2

No. of players who have kicked 50-plus goals in a season Brisbane, Geelong, Melbourne 3 Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, Richmond, Western Bulldogs 2 Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast 1 Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide 0