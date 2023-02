Lachie Neale tackles Patrick Dangerfield during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The pressure on the Lions to deliver in 2023

- The question mark over Brisbane's premiership challenge

- Can a club from the bottom four in 2022 make a big jump this year?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.