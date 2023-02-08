BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko has suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of the Lions' next two intraclub hit-outs.

The injury is not serious though, according to football manager Danny Daly, with Zorko slated to play in the club's unofficial match simulation against Sydney on February 24.

The veteran leader, who turned 34 on Thursday, is one of a number of Lions currently sitting out of main training, as Chris Fagan's men aim to be at full strength for the opening round against Port Adelaide.

Jarrod Berry, Darcy Gardiner and Noah Answerth all had off-season shoulder surgery and are not back to full contact yet, while Jack Payne has also missed time after having his tonsils removed.

Zorko's hiccup has interrupted his best pre-season in many years.

He returned noticeably leaner following the off-season and has put in a mountain of training, something that hasn't been possible in recent seasons due to calf and Achilles problems.

"He's done everything over the pre-season and is in great shape," Daly told AFL.com.au.

"It's a small one (injury), but he'll be fine."

Daly is hopeful Berry could play in the club's final intraclub next week, while Gardiner and Answerth are targeting the official practice match against Geelong on March 2.

Key defender Payne will also miss the next fortnight, but return to play the Swans, as the Lions take a cautious approach while he regains weight and strength following the procedure.

The 23-year-old is favoured to take the defensive role vacated by Marcus Adams, who was recently put on the inactive list.

Midfielder Jarryd Lyons will also play his first intraclub this pre-season on Friday after undergoing off-season groin surgery.