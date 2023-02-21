Sydney's leadership group for 2023 - Lance Franklin, Will Hayward with co-captains Dane Rampe, Callum Mills and Luke Parker, and Tom Papley, Jake Lloyd and Isaac Heeney make up the eight man leadership team. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY has announced that Callum Mills, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker will lead the side as co-captains for a second consecutive season.

The trio join five other players in the Swans' leadership group, consisting of Lance Franklin, Tom Papley, Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney and Will Hayward.

Mills earned his first All-Australian selection in 2022 and was awarded the Bob Skilton Medal last season, while Rampe and Parker continued to lead from the front all season.

It's the first time 24-year-old Hayward has been elevated to the leadership group. A first-round draft selection in 2016, Hayward played every game last season.

Mills said it was an honour to lead the Swans for a second year.

"I'm very proud to be leading the club alongside Dane and Luke for another season. We have a great history at this footy club, and it's a very exciting time to be here," Mills said.

"We have an enthusiastic group who are driven to be better every day, and we can't wait for the 2023 season to get underway."

Luke Parker, John Longmire and Callum Mills during Sydney's official team photo day at the Royal Hall of Industries on January 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney footy manager Charlie Gardiner said Mills, Rampe and Parker continue to set the standard and lead by example.

"Luke, Dane and Callum set a great example not only in the way they consistently prepare and perform at an elite level, but the way they invest in our football club more broadly," Gardiner said.

"They support and complement one another extremely well, and the model has worked for us over the past couple of years."