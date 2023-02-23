WEST Coast will hold prized draftee Reuben Ginbey out of Friday night's match simulation against Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park after he suffered a minor toe injury.

Ginbey, who is expected to be available against Adelaide in the Eagles' practice game against Adelaide on March 3, suffered the injury when his foot was trod on by a teammate at training.

The midfielder has made a big impression since joining the club with pick No.9 in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft and was on track to mix his time between midfield and half-back in West Coast's first clash of the summer against opposition.

He remains a strong chance of making his debut in the opening round of the season when the Eagles take on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 18.

Ginbey will be joined on the sidelines by star ruckman Nic Naitanui, who has experienced Achilles tendon soreness, and captain Luke Shuey, who is being managed.

Nic Naitanui in action in West Coast's match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Assistant coach Jarrad Schofield was hopeful Naitanui, who trained lightly on Monday but went for scans this week, would be available for next week's hitout.

"We'll obviously assess and see how he goes over the course of the week and the plan is obviously getting back playing next week," Schofield said.

"At the same time, he's 32 years of age and we'll make sure we look after him.

"He's doing all the stuff behind the scenes. He's still training, but at this stage, we're still managing that.

"We want to make sure we get more of Nic Naitanui, so we'll just deal with it at this present time and hopefully get him back next week."

Star forward Oscar Allen will return from a minor hamstring issue to play significant minutes, while young wingman Campbell Chesser will play a more prominent role after starring in the first half of the Eagles' intraclub last Friday.