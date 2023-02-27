Jason Castagna in action during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-time Richmond premiership player Jason Castagna has announced his shock retirement from the AFL at the age of 26.

Castagna informed his teammates on Monday, citing a lack of desire to continue at the highest level.

The small forward played 134 games for the Tigers, including their three premiership wins, having been taken at pick No.29 in the 2014 AFL Rookie Draft

"I love everything about this club and everyone in it, which has been the thing that has made this decision the hardest," he said.

Richmond's Jason Castagna kicks a goal against Hawthorn at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"This game is such a demanding one physically and mentally, and something I have given my all to since I first walked in the doors here and for the years before that.

"Now that I cannot give that same energy, it has made me realise that I would be letting the boys and the Club down if I just coasted through and did not give it my all until the end, which has led me to this call."

Castagna's retirement comes less than two weeks after the end of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), during which the Tigers could have filled the vacancy on its list.

With the SSP now closed, they will instead have to wait until the mid-season draft.

The Tigers signed country forward Kaelan Bradtke during the SSP ahead of former Geelong midfielder Quinton Narkle, who had been training with the club over summer.

The club announced earlier this month that Castagna would miss the start of the season due to a hamstring injury.

He played 16 games in 2022, his lowest tally since his debut year of 2016, and spent time in the midfield while in the VFL.

"Jason has been the ultimate teammate over the course of his 134 games at Richmond," said Richmond's footy boss Blair Hartley.

Jason Castagna in action for Richmond against Gold Coast in R17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He worked so hard on his craft to become an integral part of our team by playing a team-orientated and disciplined role in our forward line.

"Jason is so selfless and went about his business with minimum fuss. He set the tone with the pressure he created in the forward half of the ground through effort, grit and the ability to win or halve contests for the team.

"He has had a terrific career, playing an important role in three premierships, and can walk away proud of his achievements as an AFL footballer. We wish Jason and his family all the best for the next chapter, and he will always be a Richmond Man."