MORE than 1200 AFL and AFLW players, a management career mode and the ability to create your own teams, players and stadiums will all feature in the upcoming new AFL video game, AFL 23.

You'll also be able to employ gameplans designed with the help of AFL coaches to give your team the tactical edge.

The new management career mode will allow fans to take full control of their team, from recruiting, drafting and player development to deciding the game-day tactics and structures as they chase the premiership cup.

A screenshot of the AFL23 video game. Picture: Supplied

Commentary from Anthony Hudson, Hamish McLachlan, Daisy Pearce, Daniel Harford, Kelli Underwood and Jason Bennett will accompany all the action, played out at more than 30 detailed stadiums from around the country.

Each player will also have their own unique traits, allowing users to play to the individual strengths of the stars on their team.

AFL 23 is set to be released on April 13.

The AFL has again teamed up with Big Ant Studios to develop the newest addition to the stable of AFL video games, after Big Ant previously developed the AFL Live game in 2011.

The AFL's executive general manager of customer and commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the League was thrilled to announce the upcoming release of AFL 23.

"The AFL 23 game is a crucial asset for the AFL to connect with our fans off the field – and we look forward to collaborating with Big Ant Studios to deliver the most exciting and authentic AFL gaming experience yet," she said.

Pre-orders for AFL 23 are available now for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.