GEELONG spearhead Tom Hawkins is "looking fit" and is still a chance to play the opening round against Collingwood, says Cats assistant coach Shaun Grigg.

Hawkins had foot surgery during the off-season and was absent from Geelong's 46-point loss against Brisbane on Thursday night.

However, Grigg gave a small glimmer of hope for Cats fans ahead of the home and away season opener.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Pre-season Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong The Lions v Cats clash at Brighton Homes Arena

"It’s probably a bit too early to say whether he’ll be there round one or not, but certainly he’s looking fit and moving around that forward line looking happy to be out on the track that’s for sure," Grigg said.

Hawkins and his forward line offsider Jeremy Cameron were notable absentees in the loss to Brisbane, as Geelong battled to take advantage of a hefty inside-50 advantage early in the match.

Grigg said Cameron would be "ready to go" against the Magpies after a great off-season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Full post-match, Practice Wk 2: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week two's practice match against Brisbane

The Cats are expected to get a handful of veterans back to start the season including Isaac Smith, who was also rested and Mark Blicavs who was a late scratching on Thursday with a virus.

Jake Kolodjashnij left the field with a head knock, which Grigg said would be assessed in the coming days.

LIONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane also avoided some injury concerns with tall forward Eric Hipwood suffering a "hip pointer" and key defender Jack Payne rested for the final term after an impressive outing.

Lions assistant coach Cam Bruce was delighted with the performance, saving special mention for the team's defensive effort, led by new co-captain Harris Andrews.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Full post-match, Practice Wk 2: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week two's practice match against Geelong

He was "pleased" with Cam Rayner, who had trained in the back half all pre-season.

"He's got some physical attributes that are quite threatening as a defender. He can add a different dynamic to a great group," Bruce said.

"It's been working and gives us great flexibility."