Josh and Nick Daicos at Collingwood's team photo day in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Young guns, Dees' desire, hungry Cats, Freo's mastermind - why 2022's finalists have improved

- Another injury blow for Roos a 'disaster' for their defence

- Damo and Sarah relive some of their favourite goals from 2022. Check out the top 100 HERE

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.