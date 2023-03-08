Matt Guelfi in action during the R21 clash between Essendon and GWS at Giants Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON duo Matt Guelfi and Kyle Langford will line up in a VFL practice match this weekend, as the Bombers pair make a last-ditch effort to prove their fitness ahead of the side's round one clash with Hawthorn.

Guelfi has been recovering from a calf injury sustained in early February, while Langford was a no-show at training last week having battled with back spasms, though neither has yet been ruled out of the side's season-opener in 11 days' time.

Kyle Langford during an Essendon training session at the Hangar on February 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Both missed Essendon's pre-season tune-up against St Kilda last Friday as they continued their recovery, though it's understood both players will be named in a scheduled VFL practice game against Frankston this Saturday.

Former captain Dyson Heppell is also facing a race against the clock to be fit for round one as he battles a foot injury sustained in the team's opening practice match against Gold Coast, while Jake Stringer is another pressing his case to return.

Stringer endured hamstring tightness on the eve of the team travelling to Queensland to face the Suns and was pulled from the squad, while he didn't feature in last week's 35-point defeat to the Saints.

Former first-round pick Nik Cox (back) and the versatile James Stewart (foot) are also integrating back into full training, but face an uphill task to prove their fitness for round one, while Zach Reid (back) remains a longer-term prospect.

Nik Cox celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Fremantle in round five, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The club also remains hopeful that young midfielder Jye Caldwell will be fit to play Hawthorn, having been withdrawn from the team's practice match against St Kilda in the third quarter with a sprained ankle.

The Bombers take on the Hawks in round one looking to improve upon last season's disappointing 7-15 record. The match will be former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott's first official game in charge of the Bombers.

Guelfi has emerged as one of Essendon's most important players recently, finishing third in the club's best and fairest last season after a career-best campaign in the forward line where he finished with 17 goals and 12 goal assists from 20 matches.