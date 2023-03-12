AFTER finishing seventh in Fremantle's best and fairest in 2020 and playing 17 games, defender Ethan Hughes ended last year knowing he needed to find a new avenue into the team after being squeezed out of the backline.

The 28-year-old, who played just six games, including one as the unused medical substitute, had been trialled on the wing late in the year and received positive feedback from his coaches after bringing hard running and defensive attributes to the role.

So when specialist winger Blake Acres was traded to Carlton at the end of the season and it became clear there would be an opportunity on the outside in 2023, Hughes got to work.

He now appears a near certainty to feature as one of the Dockers' wingmen when their season launches against St Kilda on March 19 at Marvel Stadium, having excelled in a role critical to coach Justin Longmuir's defensive and midfield structure.

"That's kind of been my plan, to find an avenue back into the side after I was squeezed out of the backline a little bit last year," Hughes told AFL.com.au.

Ethan Hughes in action during Fremantle's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've probably done 95 per cent of the pre-season on the wing, so it's nice to put that body of work together.

"My role is trying to be a bit more versatile, so I played about 10 minutes each quarter down back to help the boys out (against Port Adelaide).

"But going forward I see myself on the wing and rolling back when I need to."

Hughes, who was awarded the Fremantle Players' Trademark Award in 2020 for his selfless nature on the field, played six games last season between rounds 12 and 18, stepping into a wing role when both Acres and Nathan O'Driscoll were unavailable.

The no-fuss defender received positive feedback, most notably winning 24 disposals and six clearances against Port Adelaide in round 16, and spent time over summer considering how he could work his way back into a Dockers team brimming with talent.

"The back end of last year really helped set me up for this season," Hughes said.

"I played the back end of the season on the wing, and going on my break I looked at where I was at.

"I really hit the track running from the start of the pre-season and I didn't miss a session, which was great.

"That was my first goal and then you can start to see the results, so I was pleased with that."

Ethan Hughes during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on January 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

As a wingman Hughes has focused on playing to his strengths, which include running power and strength in the contest, while also building his high-speed running and ability to contribute at stoppages.

With Liam Henry bringing attacking assets to one wing and James Aish planning to rotate as an inside midfielder, the Dockers value Hughes' ability to help the backline when needed.

"The last couple of weeks he's been one of our best players," captain Alex Pearce said.

"We know what we'll get from 'Hughesy'. He'll give his all, and he's going to stand up when the ball is there to be won and lay some fierce tackles.

"He's just really versatile, reliable and someone we love playing alongside.

"He would have been really flat last year to miss out for a few games.

"It's a credit to how hard he's worked during the off-season. He's come back and committed to the role on the wing and played some really good footy."