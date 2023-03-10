GEELONG star Tom Hawkins is tracking well for round one, but wingman Sam Menegola will miss the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Hawkins underwent off-season foot surgery and was facing the prospect of a delayed start to the 2023 campaign, having missed both of Geelong's pre-season hitouts.

But the 34-year-old forward remains a possible starter for the Cats against Collingwood on March 17 in what would be a huge boost for the reigning premiers.

"Tom is completing most of main training and moving really well and freely, so again, that'll be something our coaching team, and Scotty (coach Chris Scott) and match committee will need to sit down and work through what that looks like," Geelong general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"But as we've said all along for all of our players, we'll always have the longer term picture and the best interests of the player (front of mind)."

There was also some bad news for the Cats on the injury front.

Menegola is set to miss the "medium term" after undergoing surgery on his knee, having pulled up sore following Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn on February 23.

Defenders Jack Henry (foot) and Jake Kolodjashnij (concussion) have been ruled out of the season-opener, with the former set to miss weeks following his surgery.

"Sam, post the Hawthorn scratch match, where he obviously played well, pulled up a little bit sore post that game and on further investigation we saw a specialist and we made the decision for Sam to have surgical intervention on his knee," Lloyd said.

"So, for Sam that will be a medium term prospect but the great news for Sam is that this time next week he'll start his cross training and he'll be on the bike and things will start to move pretty quick. Again, he put a good body of work in and that'll still hold him in good stead."

Mitch Duncan (calf) has continued his training program in South Australia and is "tracking well", Shannon Neale (ankle) is back in main training and Toby Conway (foot) has started weight bearing.