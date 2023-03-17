Rory Laird celebrates a goal during Adelaide's round 21 match against West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THURSDAY night's season-opener caught you off guard, you can still enter Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic … and have a huge shot at winning a major prize.

You won't be able to pick any Richmond or Carlton players as they're locked, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The most popular players you won't be able to pick are Sam Docherty (110 points on Thursday night), Tim Taranto (123), Lachie Cowan (35) and Oliver Hollands (44).

There's still a chance to pick your squad of 30 players from the teams remaining.

Cash cows under $300k

We've been drip fed news of debutants and returning players who offer plenty of value this season.

The names to consider as last on-field selections and to fill your bench:

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) – North Melbourne

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) – West Coast

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) – West Coast

Noah Long (MID/FWD, $200,000) – West Coast

Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) – Essendon

Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $200,000) – Melbourne

Bailey Laurie (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Melbourne

Max Michalanney (DEF, $268,000) – Adelaide

Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) – Hawthorn

Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) – Brisbane

Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $200,000) – Gold Coast

Miller Bergman (DEF, $200,000) – North Melbourne

Kade Chandler (FWD, $200,000) – Melbourne

A team made up of players yet to play

After a big pre-season and some nervous moments this week piecing our teams together, picking a squad with players from the 16 clubs yet to play felt easy.

Was it because there's less pressure? Maybe.

They're all names that have been in plenty of squads throughout the long, arduous pre-season. Armed with all the information to hand, we should have 30 green dots (players selected) and it looks like it should post a decent score.

Risks are limited with few rookies on field, but plenty of dollars have been put into bench players for job security purposes.

Key team announcement and lockout times

Friday, March 17

Team announcements: 5.00pm AEDT (Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide, Hawthorn, Essendon, St Kilda, Fremantle 22s)

Partial lockout: Geelong v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

Saturday, March 18

Partial lockout: North Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Port Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT

Partial lockout: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Gold Coast v Sydney, Heritage Bank Stadium, 7.00pm AEST

Sunday, March 19

Partial lockout: Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

Partial lockout: Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

Full lockout: St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT

