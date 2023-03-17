IF THURSDAY night's season-opener caught you off guard, you can still enter Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic … and have a huge shot at winning a major prize.
You won't be able to pick any Richmond or Carlton players as they're locked, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
The most popular players you won't be able to pick are Sam Docherty (110 points on Thursday night), Tim Taranto (123), Lachie Cowan (35) and Oliver Hollands (44).
There's still a chance to pick your squad of 30 players from the teams remaining.
Cash cows under $300k
We've been drip fed news of debutants and returning players who offer plenty of value this season.
The names to consider as last on-field selections and to fill your bench:
Harry Sheezel (FWD, $296,000) – North Melbourne
Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $200,000) – West Coast
Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $284,000) – West Coast
Noah Long (MID/FWD, $200,000) – West Coast
Alwyn Davey jnr (MID/FWD, $212,000) – Essendon
Judd McVee (DEF/MID, $200,000) – Melbourne
Bailey Laurie (MID/FWD, $200,000) – Melbourne
Max Michalanney (DEF, $268,000) – Adelaide
Cam Mackenzie (MID, $288,000) – Hawthorn
Will Ashcroft (MID, $298,000) – Brisbane
Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $200,000) – Gold Coast
Miller Bergman (DEF, $200,000) – North Melbourne
Kade Chandler (FWD, $200,000) – Melbourne
A team made up of players yet to play
After a big pre-season and some nervous moments this week piecing our teams together, picking a squad with players from the 16 clubs yet to play felt easy.
Was it because there's less pressure? Maybe.
PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW
They're all names that have been in plenty of squads throughout the long, arduous pre-season. Armed with all the information to hand, we should have 30 green dots (players selected) and it looks like it should post a decent score.
Risks are limited with few rookies on field, but plenty of dollars have been put into bench players for job security purposes.
Key team announcement and lockout times
Friday, March 17
Team announcements: 5.00pm AEDT (Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide, Hawthorn, Essendon, St Kilda, Fremantle 22s)
Partial lockout: Geelong v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEDT
Saturday, March 18
Partial lockout: North Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Port Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT
Partial lockout: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Gold Coast v Sydney, Heritage Bank Stadium, 7.00pm AEST
Sunday, March 19
Partial lockout: Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT
Partial lockout: Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEDT
Full lockout: St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.