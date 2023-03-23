THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be without Adam Treloar and Jason Johannisen for Saturday night's clash against St Kilda, Melbourne will welcome back a trio of injured stars for its match against Brisbane, but Jake Stringer will play VFL for Essendon this weekend as he continues his return from injury.
Johannisen has been dropped by the Dogs, while Treloar (hamstring) has joined tall forward Rory Lobb (ankle) on the sidelines due to injury.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Hayden Crozier, Riley Garcia and Rhylee West have all come into the side, while Liam Jones is in despite suffering a neck injury in the opening round.
For the Saints, Seb Ross is back and Marcus Windhager has been named as an emergency after overcoming a hand fracture, with Jack Bytel (knee) and Jimmy Webster (hand) to miss.
Melbourne will welcome back Steven May, Bayley Fritsch and Jack Viney from injury for its Friday night blockbuster with Brisbane, although Christian Salem remains on the sidelines.
The Lions have included former skipper Dayne Zorko, but they lose running defender Keidean Coleman due to concussion. Former Saint Darragh Joyce will make his club debut for Brisbane.
Richmond has handed young defender Tylar Young his debut and also recalled ruckman Samson Ryan for its game against Adelaide.
Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak has been named an emergency for the clash against Collingwood after suffering a rib injury in the pre-season, with the Pies giving Billy Frampton a club debut in place of the injured Jeremy Howe. Trent McKenzie (ankle) will also miss for the Power.
North Melbourne veteran Todd Goldstein has returned in place of the injured Tristan Xerri (ankle) for its game against Fremantle, who has dropped tall forward Josh Treacy.
Sydney has recalled utility Joel Amartey and young ruckman Lachlan McAndrew on an extended bench for its match against Hawthorn on Sunday, with the suspended Lance Franklin and injured talls Tom Hickey and Sam Reid missing.
Lachie Weller has been named to make his return from an ACL injury against Essendon on Sunday, while the Bombers have named Matt Guelfi for his first game of the season, but Stringer has been left out of the senior side and will instead continue his recovery in the VFL.
Thursday, March 23
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: C.Durdin
Out: G.Hewett (hand), L.O'Brien (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien
GEELONG
In: J.Bowes
Out: T.Stewart (knee), B.Parfitt (Medi-Sub)
New: Jack Bowes, Cooper Whyte
Last week's sub: Brandan Parfitt
Friday, March 24
Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 6.55pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Zorko, D.Fort, D.Joyce
Out: J.Tunstill (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted), K.Coleman (concussion), J.Prior (Medi-Sub)
New: Darragh Joyce
Last week's sub: Jaxon Prior
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, J.Viney, B.Fritsch
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted), K.Pickett (suspension), J.Melksham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Jake Melksham
Saturday, March 25
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Frampton
Out: J.Howe (arm), R.McInnes (Medi-Sub)
New: Billy Frampton
Last week's sub: Reef McInnes
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Burgoyne
Out: T.McKenzie (ankle), F.Evans (omitted)
Last week's sub: Francis Evans
Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Sholl
Out: J.Butts (omitted), T.Brown (omitted)
Last week's sub: Tyler Brown
RICHMOND
In: S.Ryan, T.Young
Out: B.Miller (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), J.Ross (omitted)
New: Tylar Young
Last week's sub: Jack Ross
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: H.Crozier, R.West, R.Garcia
Out: J.Johannisen (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), R.Lobb (ankle), A.Treloar (injured)
Last week's sub: Toby McLean
ST KILDA
In: S.Ross
Out: J.Bytel (knee), J.Webster (hand)
Last week's sub: Ben Paton
Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: Nil
Out: J.Treacy (omitted)
Last week's sub: Bailey Banfield
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Corr, T.Goldstein
Out: A.Bonar (omitted), T.Xerri (ankle), W.Phillips (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Will Phillips
Sunday, March 26
Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 1.10pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: J.Amartey, L.McAndrew, A.Sheldrick, C.Warner
Out: L.Franklin (suspension)
Last week's sub: Matt Roberts
HAWTHORN
In: J.Scrimshaw, D.Grainger-Barras, S.Butler, T.Brockman
Out: C.Wingard (calf)
Last week's sub: Conor Nash
Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: W.Snelling, K.Baldwin, M.Guelfi, M.D'Ambrosio
Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (soreness)
Last week's sub: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
GOLD COAST
In: L.Weller, C.Blakely, M.Rosas, A.Sexton
Out: A.Davies (omitted)
Last week's sub: Brayden Fiorini
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Waterman, E.Hewett, S.Petrevski-Seton, G.Clark
Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Petruccelle
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: H.Rowston, C.Brown, A.Cadman, C.Hamilton, C.Stone, L.Keeffe
Out: J.Kelly (concussion), H.Perryman (hamstring), L.Whitfield (concussion)
Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy