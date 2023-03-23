THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be without Adam Treloar and Jason Johannisen for Saturday night's clash against St Kilda, Melbourne will welcome back a trio of injured stars for its match against Brisbane, but Jake Stringer will play VFL for Essendon this weekend as he continues his return from injury.

Johannisen has been dropped by the Dogs, while Treloar (hamstring) has joined tall forward Rory Lobb (ankle) on the sidelines due to injury.

Hayden Crozier, Riley Garcia and Rhylee West have all come into the side, while Liam Jones is in despite suffering a neck injury in the opening round.

For the Saints, Seb Ross is back and Marcus Windhager has been named as an emergency after overcoming a hand fracture, with Jack Bytel (knee) and Jimmy Webster (hand) to miss.

Melbourne will welcome back Steven May, Bayley Fritsch and Jack Viney from injury for its Friday night blockbuster with Brisbane, although Christian Salem remains on the sidelines.

The Lions have included former skipper Dayne Zorko, but they lose running defender Keidean Coleman due to concussion. Former Saint Darragh Joyce will make his club debut for Brisbane.

Richmond has handed young defender Tylar Young his debut and also recalled ruckman Samson Ryan for its game against Adelaide.

Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak has been named an emergency for the clash against Collingwood after suffering a rib injury in the pre-season, with the Pies giving Billy Frampton a club debut in place of the injured Jeremy Howe. Trent McKenzie (ankle) will also miss for the Power.

North Melbourne veteran Todd Goldstein has returned in place of the injured Tristan Xerri (ankle) for its game against Fremantle, who has dropped tall forward Josh Treacy.

Sydney has recalled utility Joel Amartey and young ruckman Lachlan McAndrew on an extended bench for its match against Hawthorn on Sunday, with the suspended Lance Franklin and injured talls Tom Hickey and Sam Reid missing.

Lachie Weller has been named to make his return from an ACL injury against Essendon on Sunday, while the Bombers have named Matt Guelfi for his first game of the season, but Stringer has been left out of the senior side and will instead continue his recovery in the VFL.

Thursday, March 23

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin

Out: G.Hewett (hand), L.O'Brien (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien

GEELONG

In: J.Bowes

Out: T.Stewart (knee), B.Parfitt (Medi-Sub)

New: Jack Bowes, Cooper Whyte

Last week's sub: Brandan Parfitt

Friday, March 24

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 6.55pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, D.Fort, D.Joyce

Out: J.Tunstill (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted), K.Coleman (concussion), J.Prior (Medi-Sub)

New: Darragh Joyce



Last week's sub: Jaxon Prior



MELBOURNE

In: S.May, J.Viney, B.Fritsch

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted), K.Pickett (suspension), J.Melksham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham

Saturday, March 25

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Frampton

Out: J.Howe (arm), R.McInnes (Medi-Sub)

New: Billy Frampton

Last week's sub: Reef McInnes

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Burgoyne

Out: T.McKenzie (ankle), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Sholl

Out: J.Butts (omitted), T.Brown (omitted)

Last week's sub: Tyler Brown

RICHMOND

In: S.Ryan, T.Young

Out: B.Miller (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), J.Ross (omitted)

New: Tylar Young



Last week's sub: Jack Ross

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: H.Crozier, R.West, R.Garcia

Out: J.Johannisen (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), R.Lobb (ankle), A.Treloar (injured)

Last week's sub: Toby McLean

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross

Out: J.Bytel (knee), J.Webster (hand)

Last week's sub: Ben Paton

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: J.Treacy (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bailey Banfield

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, T.Goldstein

Out: A.Bonar (omitted), T.Xerri (ankle), W.Phillips (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Will Phillips

Sunday, March 26

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 1.10pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey, L.McAndrew, A.Sheldrick, C.Warner

Out: L.Franklin (suspension)

Last week's sub: Matt Roberts

HAWTHORN

In: J.Scrimshaw, D.Grainger-Barras, S.Butler, T.Brockman

Out: C.Wingard (calf)

Last week's sub: Conor Nash

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling, K.Baldwin, M.Guelfi, M.D'Ambrosio

Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (soreness)

Last week's sub: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

GOLD COAST

In: L.Weller, C.Blakely, M.Rosas, A.Sexton

Out: A.Davies (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brayden Fiorini

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Waterman, E.Hewett, S.Petrevski-Seton, G.Clark

Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Petruccelle

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Rowston, C.Brown, A.Cadman, C.Hamilton, C.Stone, L.Keeffe

Out: J.Kelly (concussion), H.Perryman (hamstring), L.Whitfield (concussion)

Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy