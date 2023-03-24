PLAY has recommenced at the Gabba after a power outage plunged the stadium into darkness midway through the final quarter of the Friday night blockbuster between Brisbane and Melbourne.
The stadium went dark in the 13th minute of the final term, with a power outage at the venue suspected to be the cause.
Floodlights at the ground and LED signage around the ground cut out in the middle of play, leaving players and fans stunned.
Play recommenced at 9.58pm AEST, after it was earlier suspended at 9.20pm AEST with scores at 14.7 (91) 8.3 (51) with the Lions well in front.
After several minutes of confusion a message was displayed on the Gabba scoreboards reading: "The Gabba is investigating a technical issue that is impacting the venue's power".
Players initially gathered on the field, but moved down to the change rooms after several minutes.
Some lights at the venue came back on following the initial outage. Both teams came out onto the field roughly half an hour after the interruption and began warming up.
As per AFL Rule 11.1.2, play can recommence within 60 minutes of an an unplanned interruption if the suspension occurred after half-time. If play can not recommence, the score at the time of the interruption will be final.
Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 6.55pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Nil
Melbourne: Steven May replaced in selected side by Adam Tomlinson
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Deven Robertson
Melbourne: Jake Melksham