Players wait on field as the power goes out during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAY has recommenced at the Gabba after a power outage plunged the stadium into darkness midway through the final quarter of the Friday night blockbuster between Brisbane and Melbourne.

The stadium went dark in the 13th minute of the final term, with a power outage at the venue suspected to be the cause.

Floodlights at the ground and LED signage around the ground cut out in the middle of play, leaving players and fans stunned.

Play recommenced at 9.58pm AEST, after it was earlier suspended at 9.20pm AEST with scores at 14.7 (91) 8.3 (51) with the Lions well in front.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Stadium in shock as power outage rocks Gabba Play is brought to a staggering halt as the lights go off unexpectedly during the final term

After several minutes of confusion a message was displayed on the Gabba scoreboards reading: "The Gabba is investigating a technical issue that is impacting the venue's power".

Players initially gathered on the field, but moved down to the change rooms after several minutes.

Some lights at the venue came back on following the initial outage. Both teams came out onto the field roughly half an hour after the interruption and began warming up.

As per AFL Rule 11.1.2, play can recommence within 60 minutes of an an unplanned interruption if the suspension occurred after half-time. If play can not recommence, the score at the time of the interruption will be final.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Full match coverage and stats



>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Brisbane v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Demons at the Gabba

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 6.55pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Melbourne: Steven May replaced in selected side by Adam Tomlinson

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Deven Robertson

Melbourne: Jake Melksham