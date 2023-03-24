BRISBANE hosts Melbourne in what is set to be a huge Friday night encounter at the Gabba between the flag fancies.

There's no love lost between these two sides, with some epic recent encounters setting the scene for another blockbuster.

The Demons will be out to seek some redemption after the Lions triumphed in a thrilling semi-final, sending the Dees packing from last season's finals in straight sets.

The Lions and the Demons' round one performances couldn't have been any different. While Melbourne got its season off to the best start possible with a dominant 50-point win over for the Western Bulldogs, the Lions were stunned by Port Adelaide in a shock 54-point loss.

The Dees have only strengthened, too, welcoming back Bayley Fritsch, Jack Viney and Steven May, although Kysaiah Pickett is out suspended.

Brisbane is boosted by the return of veteran Dayne Zorko, while Keidean Coleman is out due to concussion.

The match will be the first time the teams have squared off at the Gabba since round 23 last year, when tension boiled over in an incident involving Zorko and Harrison Petty.