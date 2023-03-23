TEAMS have dropped and it was a quiet night in terms of Fantasy at the selection table.

The rookies we were counting on have all been named and as far as premiums go… it was only the injured guns that are missing.

It was a dream night for Fantasy coaches who are now setting themselves for a huge weekend ahead.

Top scorers from Blues-Cats

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $737,000) – 138pts

– 138pts Blake Acres (MID, $736,000) – 107pts

– 107pts Adam Saad (DEF, $709,000) – 103pts

– 103pts Ed Curnow (MID, $560,000) – 103pts

– 103pts Patrick Cripps (MID, $888,000) – 101pts

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The Traders' Fantasy preview: round two Warnie, Roy and Calvin talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more.

Roy's best buys

Tom Green (MID, $782,000) – Coming off a huge 128, it's not a surprise that many are righting their wrongs and bringing in Green this week. He now has a breakeven of 65, and if he can hit this number (which he will), his price will rise again.

Will Setterfield (MID, $648,000) – Setterfield shone in his first game at the Bombers, attending 74 per cent of the team's centre bounces, more than Zach Merrett and Dylan Shiel. Flying the flag for the mid-pricers, he scored 122 and looked awesome.

Will Setterfield celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Will Day (DEF, $564,000) – The replacement for Elliot Yeo paid dividends last week with a score of 98. His match-up this week will be much harder though as the Hawks meet Sydney at the SCG. Regardless of that, he is still massive value.

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $358,000) – If you somehow missed the AFL Rising Star, you need to jump on board this week. Coming off a massive 118, Sheezel is a star in the making and his role off half-back is what Fantasy coach's dream about.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000)

Tom Green (MID, $782,000)

Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $233,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF, $788,000)

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $358,000)

After an impressive 102 last week, it is no surprise to see that over 17,000 coaches have traded in Kade Chandler (FWD, $260,000). He went up $60,000 and if he can hold his spot in the Melbourne line-up for the next few weeks, he has plenty more cash to make. Bodhi Uwland (DEF/MID, $233,000) was great on debut for the Suns, scoring 69 points from 20 disposals. He has been named on the extended bench… but is expected to play. He carries a breakeven in the negatives.

Most traded out

Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000)

Rory Laird (MID, $1.02M)

Josh Kelly (MID, $890,000)

Liam Jones (DEF, $299,000)

Fergus Greene (FWD, $205,000)

Injuries to Tom Stewart (DEF, $775,000), Josh Kelly (MID, $890,000) and Liam Jones (DEF, $299,000) have meant that many coaches have forced trades approaching round two. Some coaches have multiple forced moves which is a horrible and unlucky way to start the Fantasy season.

Tom Stewart after suffering an injury in Geelong's loss to Collingwood in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It's also worth noting that Tristian Xerri (RUC, $556,000), who is also missing with an injury, would have been sixth on the list.

However, even though Rory Laird's (MID, $1.02M) round one score of 57 appears to be injury related, it wasn't… and over 6,000 coaches have shown him the door. He still sits in 25 per cent of teams who are hoping that the man who averaged 120 last year can repay the faith this weekend.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Andrew Brayshaw v North Melbourne

Coming off a shock loss, Brayshaw returns home with the aim to set things right. He meets the Kangaroos, a team he scored 134 against last year and a team that can give up plenty of points on their day. He managed 114 last week and will be a man on a mission this Saturday night.

No.2 – Tim Taranto v Adelaide

Taranto debuted with 123 and finds himself in Adelaide this week taking on the Crows. Last week, Tom Green (128) and Stephen Coniglio (104) scored well against them, and Taranto should as well.

Tim Taranto kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

No.3 – Stephen Coniglio v West Coast

When Coniglio attends centre bounces, his scores are huge. He attended 84 per cent last week, the second-most he has attended in the last two years. He scored 120 against the Eagles last year and in that game… he was only in the middle 59 per cent of the time.

No.4 – Zach Merrett v Gold Coast

Merrett loves playing under the Marvel Stadium roof and on a Sunday afternoon, this game could be anything. He scored 131 against the Suns last year and is coming off a solid 107 in the season opener.

No.5 – Marcus Bontempelli v St Kilda

His role can be inconsistent, but his scoring on the Saints is anything but. He managed 140 and 138 in his last two against them and from 11 games at Marvel Stadium last year, he averaged 105.

Marcus Bontempelli is tackled by Christian Petracca during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

New feature

The ability to reverse trades has been a key aspect of AFL Fantasy Classic for the last decade. This has evolved further in 2023 with the introduction of the 'Edit Trade' feature. Prior to this season, once a trade has been made and when a game involving teams from one of the players in the trade commences, the trade would be locked.

Now coaches have the ability to update a trade.

For example, Tom Stewart is injured this week and the Cats play on Thursday night. A coach may choose to trade him to Nick Daicos (playing on Saturday). After the ball is bounced on Thursday night, you can no longer reverse this trade, instead you can edit the trade by changing the player brought in for Stewart via Edit Trade. Before Daicos plays, you can choose another player, for example James Sicily who plays on Sunday, instead of Daicos as long as the move fits under your available salary cap.

Our new 'Edit Trade' feature in action with Tom Stewart being traded out.



Stewart is locked, but Will Day being traded in can be changed to Jack Sinclair (and back) as they are yet to play and fit within the budget.



MORE: https://t.co/mgcoKrYbc4#AFLFantasy pic.twitter.com/JRDzlBRlqU — AFL Fantasy (@AFLFantasy) March 23, 2023

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.