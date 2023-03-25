Charlie Comben and Cam Zurhaar celebrate a goal with teammates during the R2 clash between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has hung on for a thrilling one-point win against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in controversial circumstances on the final siren.

Trailing by one point in the dying seconds, the Dockers could have been awarded a free kick in goalscoring range after a clearing kick from the Kangaroos' goal line, that would have been adjudicated as insufficient intent.

DOCKERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

But it was judged that the final siren sounded before the ball crossed the line, meaning Fremantle did not have the opportunity to kick for the game, with North prevailing 11.7 (73) to 10.12 (72).

The Kangaroos deserved to win after leading at every change and getting out to a 20-point lead with six minutes to play after star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke capped his best afield performance with a 50m goal.

But back-to-back goals for Fremantle midfielder Jaeger O'Meara and a scrappy major on the goal line from key defender Brennan Cox cut the margin to one point in the dying minutes.

Brennan Cox brings the Dockers within a point 😲#AFLFreoNorth pic.twitter.com/w1L8m9t6Dp — AFL (@AFL) March 25, 2023

The Dockers looked close on multiple occasions to rushing the ball over for a behind, but North Melbourne's defence stood tall and was rewarded with a gutsy win that gives last year's wooden spooner's a 2-0 start to the season.

Fremantle, meanwhile, is 0-2 after starting the year with high expectations and heading into a must-win Western Derby against West Coast next Sunday.

Last two mins: Late drama as Roos clinch nail-biter Enjoy the enthralling final moments between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Opus Stadium

For the second week in a row, the Dockers lacked connection between their midfielders and forwards, struggling to hit targets inside 50 and get into attacking chains through the middle.

The Kangaroos moved the ball much better, with key forward Nick Larkey reaping the rewards with four goals.

Davies-Uniacke (30 and 11 clearances) was a match-winner in the middle, while Cam Zurhaar (26 and six) gave the Kangaroos a dynamic option midfield and forward.

Davies-Uniacke launches rocket towards huge upset The Kangaroos inch one step closer to a famous victory with this Luke Davies-Uniacke goal

Rising Star nominee Harry Sheezel backed up his brilliant debut with 30 disposals and nine rebound 50s.

Nothing came easy for Fremantle in the first half as North Melbourne applied excellent pressure and forced turnovers both in the midfield and in its own front half.

The result was four unanswered goals to start the match, three of those as the direct result of Dockers turnovers, racing to a 22-point lead as the home team struggled to get a foot hold in the game.

Small forward Sam Switkowski broke the run when he crumbed skilfully, broke a tackle and ran inside 50 to convert a much-needed running goal.

Fiery Switkowski slots much-needed gem Fremantle finds its spark with this Sam Switkowski goal

While they showed intent to move the ball in a more attacking manner to round one, there were repeated skill errors from Justin Longmuir's men and they couldn't give their key forwards clean opportunities.

When Matt Taberner did get on the end of an attacking chain through the corridor, he took too long to take his set shot and was forced to rush his kick, which fell short.

Freo cut the margin to three points during the third quarter, but the Roos always seemed to have the answer, with Curtis Taylor and Jaiden Stephenson stepping up to kick important goals.

Clutch goalkicking from Larkey in the fourth quarter gave the visitors the gap they needed before the Dockers mounted their best challenge, which ultimately came too late.

Logue's sweet homecoming

Returning to Optus Stadium and facing his former club for the first time was weighing on North Melbourne recruit Griffin Logue. He was a long shot to get the four points, but it turned out to be the perfect homecoming for the important key defender. There were boos from the crowd and a bit of push and shove from his former teammates, many of whom he is close with. But when it mattered on Saturday, Logue got the job done, winning plenty of one-on-one contests against former housemate Matt Taberner.

Griffin Logie celebrates with fans after the R2 match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Son-son breaks through the clouds

There's a reason Fremantle fans love Michael Walters like few other players in their history, and it was captured late in the third quarter after the small forward was substituted into the match. Walters ran with the flight and dove desperately to take a mark in the pocket, converting his snap set shot and attempting to lift his team out of its slump. Walters wears his heart on his sleeve and was the shot of energy the Dockers needed in his return from an Achilles injury. It just wasn't enough.

Michael Walters celebrates a goal with Liam Henry during the R2 match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Captains make history before the bounce

Alex Pearce and Jy Simpkin became just the second pair of First Nations players to captain opposing AFL sides on Saturday, marking the significant occasion at the coin toss. The first pair of skippers were Gavin Wanganeen and Michael Long, who led Port Adelaide and Essendon respectively on two occasions, in 1998 and 2000. Former Fremantle star Stephen Hill was present for the coin toss, alongside Jett Sibosado, who is a member of the club's Next Generation Academy.

FREMANTLE 2.3 3.6 6.8 10.12 (72)

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1 5.2 8.6 11.7 (73)

GOALS

Fremantle: Walters 2, O'Meara 2, Banfield, Brodie, Cox, Frederick, Schultz, Switkowski

North Melbourne: Larkey 4, Taylor 2, Stephenson 2, Davies-Uniacke, Powell, Simpkin

BEST

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Aish, Switkowski, Serong

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Larkey, Sheezel, Zurhaar, Simpkin, Logue

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (foot) replaced in the selected side by Jye Amiss

North Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Michael Walters (replaced Taberner in the third quarter)

North Melbourne: Daniel Howe (replaced Paul Curtis in the third quarter)

Crowd: 40,487 at Optus Stadium