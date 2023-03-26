JAKE Stringer is in line to bolster Essendon for its clash against St Kilda this week, while key forward Sam Weideman will also be given every chance to return from his toe injury.

The Bombers have started their season with back-to-back wins over Hawthorn and Gold Coast and will face the also unbeaten Saints on Saturday night at the MCG.

Coach Brad Scott has taken the long-term view with a number of the injuries to Essendon players over summer, with the club deciding to play Stringer at VFL level after his hamstring injury.

The 2016 premiership player gathered 22 disposals and kicked a goal against Greater Western Sydney in the VFL on Sunday in an important step in his return to the top level.

Nick Hind gathered 42 disposals in the VFL as well, while young midfielder Ben Hobbs collected 36 disposals and kicked two goals.

Weideman was a late withdrawal for Essendon's 28-point win over Gold Coast after suffering a toe concern in round one against the Hawks, with Scott saying the Bombers had erred on the side of caution with the key forward recruit.

"He was close enough to leave him in the team. If we were sure on Friday [he wasn't playing] then we would have withdrawn him and brought in another emergency," Scott said on Sunday.

"It's one of those ones where potentially he could play with it, but our philosophy at the moment is evident with our selection that we're not going to set guys up to fail.

Jake Stringer in action during Essendon's VFL clash against Greater Western Sydney on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Jake Stringer is a good example. He's a very, very good player and impactful player, but we want to give him every opportunity to play his best and it's a message to our team.

"When you're in, you're fit and you have to play your part in it. As coach, I want to make sure players are set up success not for failure and the message to the medical staff was unless he's (Weideman) very close to 100 per cent, we'll play a fit player."